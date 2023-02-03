COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO