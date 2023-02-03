Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Track & Field’s Favour Ofili Garners SEC Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that junior Favour Ofili has been named the SEC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is Ofili’s first weekly-conference honor of the 2023 season. Ofili started her weekend off running a time of 22.55 seconds...
LSUSports.net
Black Her-Story: LSU Softball Stories, Trena Peel – The First to Do It
BATON ROUGE, La. – For Black History Month, LSU softball will honor its five African American All-American student-athletes. Every week, the program will not only reflect on the accomplishments these women made while apart of the program, but furthermore recognize where they are today and their continued contribution to the sport of softball.
LSUSports.net
Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Match-By-Match Schedule
Baton Rouge — With the season set to begin the final weekend of February, LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock announced the tournament match-by-match schedule for the Tigers in their upcoming season. LSU will open its season in New Orleans at the Tulane Invitational. The Tigers will face...
LSUSports.net
Distance Runner Trenton Sandler Signs With the LSU T&F Program
BATON ROUGE, La. – Distance runner Trenton Sandler signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced. Sandler, a product of Leawood, Kansas, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Back On Road Again Wednesday To Starkville
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on...
LSUSports.net
Baseball TV/Online Schedule Features Coverage of All LSU Games
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the ninth consecutive year, all of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live via television or online as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2023 season. See the 2023 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2023 LSU Baseball Schedule. LSU is scheduled...
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall in Close Contest at No. 21 UCF, 4-3
Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-1) suffered its first defeat of the dual season as they were defeated by the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights (3-1) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Great effort from the...
