Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Marcelle Fay Dearing
Marcelle Fay Dearing, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Matt Chandler. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday,...
kogt.com
Efren Pizano
Efren Pizano, 61, of Orange, passed away on February 3, 2023, in Beaumont. A visitation to celebrate Efrens’ life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, on July 26, 1961, he was the son...
kogt.com
John Marshall Rayburn
John Marshall Rayburn, 77, a native and former longtime resident of Orange, passed away January 31, 2023, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas after a prolonged illness. John graduated from West Orange High School in 1963, earned a Bachelor of Secondary Education in general science and biology from Lamar...
kogt.com
Shirley Stovall Lowe
Shirley Stovall Lowe, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Brother James Lee of Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Port Neches. Visitation will be from 12:30...
kogt.com
Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt
Clue #3 in the KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union. In approximately forty years of composing clues for the Treasure Hunt it has been a challenge to give the seekers of the hidden certificate enough of a hint on which way to go without giving away the exact location where the treasure is hidden. A memorable year was when the clues had the Fearless Frog hopping around town avoiding dangerous predators to finally find his treasure at a fire station on Friday. A not so good set of clues allowed the search to end early when the card was located under an overpass. We hope this year’s clues will help you and not leave you pining for more information or have you driving around in circles trying to find the secret location of the prize.
kogt.com
OHS Students Experience YCE
The Youth Career Expo is an annual event held by Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas that introduces area high school youth to exciting career choices and pathways. Orangefield students explored resources and services to take charge of their future for a successful transition into college and/or a career. It was unanimous, the Career Fair was a hit, it just didn’t last long enough.
kogt.com
BC Looking For City Manager
After just a year on the job, Bridge City City Manager Brent Walker has resigned to take the same position in a town near Houston according to Mayor David Rutledge. The city is now taking applications for the position. Mike Lund will serve as interim. The city said their looking...
kogt.com
Winds Coming With Rain
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is saying Wednesday’s weather forecast will include rain and wind gusts from 20-35mph. The good news is that the bad weather will be gone and cooler temps and sunshine for Mardi Gras weekend.
kogt.com
Link Sale Feb. 10
The Orange County Sheriff’s Alumni will be holding a LINK SALE FEBRUARY 10, 2023 from 11:00 AM TO 1:00 P.M. in the parking lot between the Orange County Courthouse and Tax Office.
kogt.com
Raiders Stop BC Streak
The Bridge City Cardinals (10-2, 3-1) lost a hard fought match to the Lumberton Raiders Monday night in Bridge City. The student section was rocking as Bridge City took a 0-0 tie to half. Bridge City opened the scoring with a Hudson Campbell Penalty kick to make it 1-0. Lumberton...
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Weekly report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kogt.com
18 Wheeler On Its Side (UPDATE)
Around 12 pm an 18 wheeler turned over on I-10 Eastbound in Beaumont, in between the MLK and Downtown exits. Authorities and HazMat teams have been called in. If you’re coming to Orange County you might want to find another route.
kogt.com
Hit and Run On MacArthur
Jesse Tillman tells KOGT that at about 6:55pm Tuesday, he was pulling into LaCantina Restaurant on MacArthur when he was struck by a dark color (believed blue) four door vehicle. That vehicle then left the scene and should have some damage on the drivers front side according to Tillman. If...
kogt.com
January Health Inspections
Orange County Health Inspectors either started the new year in a good mood or everyone did a good job keeping their kitchens clean. It’s probably the latter because our schools and daycares have done a great job in previous inspections. Inspectors gave a 100 to 25 of the 28...
Comments / 0