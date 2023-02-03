Clue #3 in the KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure Hunt sponsored by Sabine Federal Credit Union. In approximately forty years of composing clues for the Treasure Hunt it has been a challenge to give the seekers of the hidden certificate enough of a hint on which way to go without giving away the exact location where the treasure is hidden. A memorable year was when the clues had the Fearless Frog hopping around town avoiding dangerous predators to finally find his treasure at a fire station on Friday. A not so good set of clues allowed the search to end early when the card was located under an overpass. We hope this year’s clues will help you and not leave you pining for more information or have you driving around in circles trying to find the secret location of the prize.

ORANGE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO