Somehow, the first month of 2023 is already over and we are easing into February. The Year of the Rabbit is hopping into high gear as this is our first full month under the cuddly creature’s gentle reign. It might also be a cosmic coincidence that there are no planets in retrograde in February, resulting in a much-needed, uneventful season.
The astrological forecast for 2023 is characterized by a theme of change due to the fact that several significant planets affecting collective consciousness will enter new signs — including Pluto leaning into Aquarius, Saturn heading into Pisces, and Jupiter molding into Taurus. Despite the potential for some chaos, this shift also presents opportunities for positive alignments and deeper partnerships when it comes to our careers, our friendships, and everything else that we pour our passion into.
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Say hello to the *new* you, stargazers. The beginning of a the year is always a treat, because it provides us with a clean slate, and your February 2023 horoscope is no exception. After getting down to business in January, the cosmos is supporting us all as we step into this brand new dimension of reality.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re doing this on your own. What happens will unfold because you unfolded it. You’ll take pride in your triumphs and your mistakes alike, owning that, like the Frank Sinatra song, “I did it my way.”. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s not fun...
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
Astrologers consider the Leo full moon one of the most intense — and full moons are always intense, being that this lunar phase is considered a time of release by astrologers. Think of it this way. Each sign gives the full moon a specific flavor. Leo, a fire sign,...
The winter months have been keeping temps cold AF, but the cosmos are here to spice things up. Despite it’s literally chilling name, the February 2023 full Snow Moon will heat up the day-to-day for four zodiac signs, all of which have one thing in common: their fixed modality. As fixed signs, they tend to be the most resistant to change, but as the full moon illuminates the sky on Sunday, Feb. 5, these signs will be the main ones invited to embrace upheaval in ways that place them in the spotlight.
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Aries is always high on energy levels and loves to indulge in activities that spell adventure at every turn. They would really love to test their daredevilry this time, on tested waters such as adventure trips as well as some daring sporting adventures. They have novel expectations from their partners and surprises that keeps their day going.
It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day! There’s so much to look forward to, because three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 23 to 29. If Capricorn season felt like an eternity, the worst is over. The good news is, in addition to both Mercury and Mars stationing direct this past season, Capricorn’s cardinal earth helped us hunker down on our professional commitments, and master our sense of authority in the process. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Aquarius is encouraging you to cultivate your ingenious attributes, and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar...
February kicks off with a fiery and passionate full moon in Leo on February 5. Several days later, on February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius, allowing us to comprehend matters from a new lens. The Sun swims into Pisces on February 18, activating our imagination, intuition, and creativity. The new moon in Pisces and the Venusian shift into Aries on February 20 energizes our hearts and desires. It’s a great time to open ourselves up to every opportunity and possibility — the world is ours to explore and conquer! Continuing reading to find out what your February 2023 horoscope as in store for you this month.
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
Your Full Moon February 2023 horoscope for this fierce and feisty Full Moon which could spell trouble in paradise - so be prepared!
After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
This is your month to be passionate, confident, and bold. February is full of potential for you, whether that’s in your work or your love life—whatever it is, it’s important that you follow your heart here. You’re not the time to hesitate when you want something, and now certainly isn’t the time to start. Go after the things you want—there are beautiful things waiting for you ahead.
(April 20 – May 20) The term “angry” seems a little too weak to describe how worked-up you get sometimes. It’s more like…“wrath of God,” maybe? And like the proverbial bull in a china shop, you wind up smashing things when you get angry. It sounds like a contradiction, but the reason you get so angry isn’t because you’re unfeeling; it’s because you feel too much. You’re extremely sensitive, but because you’re always lashing out at people, no one realizes you’re sensitive. All they see is the anger. Be honest with yourself. Think of the people you respect the most. How many of them are as hotheaded as you are? None of them, right? Learn from their example.
