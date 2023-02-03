WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue continues to expand its senior leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Kurtenbach as Chief Growth Officer. In the new role, Kurtenbach will focus on driving the growth of the Institute through strategic partnerships with companies, institutions and countries that enhance the Institute’s capabilities, expand its global reach and impact, and promote the Institute’s ultimate mission to build a Global Trust Network that advances freedom through trusted technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005271/en/ As Chief Growth Officer, Kurtenbach will focus on driving the growth of the Institute through strategic partnerships with companies, institutions and countries that enhance the Institute’s capabilities, expand its global reach and impact. (Photo: Business Wire)

