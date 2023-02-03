Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
coingeek.com
India urged to hasten blockchain transition for administrative transparency
American venture capitalist Tim Draper has urged India’s government to hasten their adoption of blockchain technology to increase administrative efficiency and foster transparency. Draper made his stance known in an interview with The Decrypting Story, where he noted the advantages of blockchain over other models. The veteran Silicon Valley...
u.today
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
u.today
Future Tech Event to Take Place in November 2023
Future Tech Event is Sultanate of Oman’s foremost B2B and B2G bespoke Technology Event, taking place in November 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is a definitive meeting place facilitating multi-stakeholder dialogue with power packed networking opportunities among C-Level executives, leading industry experts, decision makers, policy makers and government officials from across the value chain to foster collaboration, discuss current challenges, business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.
Pitt News
‘Meeting through eating’: New student-launched web app builds connections through food
Bishal Dasgupta, an MBA student at Pitt, arrived to the U.S. from Kolkata, India, in the fall of 2022 looking for ways to connect with the community. He discovered Potluck, an online platform where users can connect with each other and meet up to have a meal. The day Dasgupta...
u.today
Cardano: New Innovation That Might Help Boost Cross-App Compatibility Launches
crowdfundinsider.com
Dr. Torsten Stuber: CTO at Pendulum Explains How Use of Stablecoins Affects Developments of DeFi Apps
We recently caught up with Dr. Torsten Stüber, Co-Founder and CTO at Berlin-based Pendulum, an initiative focused on traditional finance infrastructure blockchain solutions, which is “the missing link between fiat and DeFi.”. Pendulum is an open-source blockchain built on the “proven” Parity Substrate framework, establishing the missing link...
clearadmit.com
Fridays from the Frontline: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference
In this edition of Fridays from the Frontline, a Dartmouth Tuck MBA student, George Agyeman-Badu T’23, takes us inside the Africa Business Conference, which was hosted by the Columbia Business School Africa Club. Meeting the Moment: Inside the 2022 Africa Business Conference. By George Agyeman-Badu T’23. The only...
CMTS Selects New Venue to Showcase the Future of Manufacturing Technology in Canada
MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- CMTS, SME ’s Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show scheduled for September 25-28, will be conducted at the Toronto Congress Centre (TCC) for 2023. The event will operate entirely from the TCC’s North Building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005401/en/ Arjun Hajeda, Group Manager – Events, Canada, SME (Photo: Business Wire)
Arena Group Launches Artificial Intelligence Partnerships to Leverage Its Deep History
Leading publisher to leverage AI-assisted tools and technology across multimedia platforms after successful pilot.
investing.com
AI startup Cohere in talks to raise funding at $6 billion plus valuation -sources
(Reuters) - Cohere, an AI foundation model company that competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is in talks to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a funding round that could value the startup at more than $6 billion, sources told Reuters, in the latest sign of the investment frenzy around generative AI.
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
UK Outlines Future Digital ID Framework
The U.K. government has published the results of its consultation into digital identities. The findings, published Friday (Feb. 3), set the stage for future legislation and will form the country’s digital identity framework as it is developed and rolled out. In a foreword to Friday’s consultation paper, Julia Lopez,...
BBC
Climate change: Uni degree will train future disruptors
Climate disruptors of the future will be trained by a new degree course, a college has said. Black Mountains College in Talgarth, Powys, has launched a BA in sustainable futures. It teamed up with Cardiff Metropolitan University, the Brecon Beacons National Park and industry partners. The college also claimed it...
Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue Names Daniel Kurtenbach Chief Growth Officer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- The Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue continues to expand its senior leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Kurtenbach as Chief Growth Officer. In the new role, Kurtenbach will focus on driving the growth of the Institute through strategic partnerships with companies, institutions and countries that enhance the Institute’s capabilities, expand its global reach and impact, and promote the Institute’s ultimate mission to build a Global Trust Network that advances freedom through trusted technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005271/en/ As Chief Growth Officer, Kurtenbach will focus on driving the growth of the Institute through strategic partnerships with companies, institutions and countries that enhance the Institute’s capabilities, expand its global reach and impact. (Photo: Business Wire)
Building A Greener Future: Regennabis To Gather Global Leaders At The United Nations In NYC
Regennabis, an ESG advisory for the global cannabis and hemp market, is gearing up for its second annual Regenerative Cannabis Live Event at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York City on May 11th. This exclusive gathering will bring together more than 300 government and corporate leaders from...
Intelsat Appoints Gaurav Kharod as the Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 5, 2023-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), today announced the appointment of Gaurav Kharod as the regional vice president for its Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Kharod comes from Intelsat’s India office, where he served as the managing sales director of South Asia and India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230205005014/en/ Intelsat appoints Gaurav Kharod as the regional vice president of Asia Pacific who comes from its India office. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
I introduced social entrepreneurship to my trainee teachers – why it’ll make them better at their jobs
The daily headlines from South Africa are largely gloomy. The country’s government seems unable to address a years-long electricity crisis that is steadily worsening. Unemployment is high. Food prices are climbing. But there are pockets of excellence – like stories of social entrepreneurship, an approach that uses business principles...
u.today
Cardano Projects Building on Blockchain Hit Major Milestone
According to a new weekly report from Input Output, the number of projects being built on Cardano has reached the 1,200 mark. Last week their number increased by nine, with three being fully launched. At the moment, the statistics show that almost one in ten Cardano-based projects has been set afloat. There are a total of 116 such projects.
