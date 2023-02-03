Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
stc Group Becomes Member of Telefónica Partners Program
Stc Group, the leading digital enabler, and Telefónica , one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement to work together and benefit from their joint scale, combined expertise and market presence. By signing this Strategic Agreement, stc Group becomes a...
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
What In The World Is Going On With C3.ai (AI), BigBear.ai (BBAI) And SoundHound (SOUN) Stock?
C3.ai Inc AI, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI and SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are all trading higher on continued, marked upward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence-related stocks are trading higher amid popularity on social media as AI continues to trend. So What's Happening?. For...
AI could be the 'next big thing' after internet & cloud, says Burda Principal Investments' Christian Teichmann
Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is expected to be the ‘next big thing’ in the global tech sector after the internet and cloud, according to Burda Principal Investments (BPI) top executive. “It (AI) will have big impacts on many industries, including the search [engine industry]. It was for a long...
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It
It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different.
Eze Founders David Iya and Josh Nzewi Make the Forbes 30 Under 30 List
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Eze, an online B2B wholesale marketplace for consumer electronics, has been recognized by Forbes. The Eze founders, Josh Nzewi, CEO and co-founder, and David Iya, CTO and co-founder, have both made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list under Enterprise technology. According to Forbes, “For more than a decade, Forbes has highlighted young entrepreneurs for our annual 30 Under 30 Enterprise Tech list, with the help of nominations from the public.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005005/en/ Eze cofounders Josh Nzewi (left) and David Iya (right) (Photo: Business Wire)
Gensler’s annual crystal ball positions design at the vanguard of social change
Three “Ms”—mobility, multifamily, and multipurpose—will be common and key drivers of design across many practice areas, according to Gensler’s Design Forecast 2023, based on the international firm’s work in more than 80 countries. The abiding premise of this 189-page report, published by Gensler Research...
Avalanche (AVAX) Expands Horizons With New Decentralized Exchange
Avalanche (AVAX) Expands Horizons With New Decentralized Exchange
Options Announce Successful Completion of all Customer Dress Rehearsals for the LSEG Data Centre Migration to Telehouse North Two Data Centre
LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, has announced the successful completion of all LSEG customer dress rehearsals in preparation for cutover to the new Telehouse North Two Data Centre. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005716/en/ As one of the leading service providers for trading access to LSE, Turquoise, TRADEcho and GTP markets, Options has worked closely with LSEG to successfully manage the customer dress rehearsals (CDR), including testing for clients across their native multicast and unicast...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Future of DAOs Takes Center Stage in Tel Aviv
The DAOVOZ collective is excited to announce the inaugural DAOVOZ Tel Aviv event on February 8th, as part of the festivities surrounding ETH TLV and Building Blocks. This event will focus on the needs of builders in the DAO space and provide clarity on emerging best-practices for decentralized autonomous organizations that want to build with sustainable success in mind.
Ex-Ripple CTO’s Firm For Content Micro-Tipping Coil Winding Down: What It Means For XRP Ecosystem
Coil, a content monetization platform founded by Ripple’s former chief technology officer Stefan Thomas, is sunsetting. According to Thomas, the blockchain project which supported XRP micropayments in real-time is only bidding farewell but not goodbye. Coil Bids Farewell. In an open letter to the community, which Stefan Thomas shared...
SambaNova Announces Generative AI Program for Startups
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- SambaNova Systems, the company that was first to market with domain-specific, pre-trained foundation models to underpin generative AI, announces a new program for startups to leverage these transformational capabilities. SambaNova is offering up to $1M dollars in free compute credits for generative AI to selected companies that have applied to the program to power and build generative AI applications running on SambaNova’s platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005449/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
2023: The Year of 5G, Private Networks and True Commitments to ESG Featured
2022 saw significant progress and advancements in the availability of 5G. By the end of the year, there were about one billion 5G users across the globe, with the technology moving closer to the mainstream than ever before. The availability of 5G is set to continue to grow over the...
Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical
Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical
Geek+ and Starlinks Bolster Ecommerce Logistics Automation in the Middle East
Starlinks opens new 400,000ft2 powered robotic e-commerce fulfilment center in Saudi Arabia. Two Geek+ solutions implemented together, with 250+ mobile robots processing 3.6 million orders per month. Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, and Starlinks, a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, announce...
Individual Creators, Not Corporations, Drive Fan Loyalty in Web3, Says BlockchainSpace CEO
EO of BlockchainSpace (BSPC) Peter Ing highlighted that fan loyalty has shifted from corporate brands to individual creators. BSPC recently acquired the majority of Intellectual Property (IP) House, MetaSports, in a bid to make more waves in web3 and bring value to its stakeholders. MetaSports and Kookoo, XtoEarn content creator...
Accenture Taps Looking Glass Factory to Help Brands Convert 2D Content Into 3D Experiences
Accenture has announced a strategic investment in Looking Glass Factory. The professional services company wants to make it easier for brands to offer immersive experiences to customers. The company recently invested in Forma Vision to bring immersive experiences to boardrooms. Accenture has announced a strategic investment in Looking Glass Factory....
