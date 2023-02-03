Read full article on original website
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
China begins single-capacity 16 MW turbine-powered wind farm construction
China claims to have begun the construction of its first extensive offshore wind farm using 16-megawatt turbines on Saturday. This represents a significant change from the smaller, less effective turbines that China's offshore wind farms have often employed, claimed a report on Sunday by China Global Television Network (CGTN), a state-run media.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
accesslifthandlers.com
Yanmar CE, ASV officially Yanmar Compact Equipment North America
Three years after acquiring ASV Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based manufacturer of compact tracked equipment and skid-steer loaders, the Yanmar Compact Equipment Division has established Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA) as a single legal entity encompassing both brands. “This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,”...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar development partnership supports Tribal communities and corporate ESG goals
Seneca Solar, the energy solutions division of Seneca Holdings, LLC, is expanding its strategic partnership with Alternative Energy Development Group (AEDG), a developer of commercial and industrial clean energy projects. Seneca Solar is a Tribal-owned business whose profits go directly toward supporting the on-territory needs of the members of the...
Sales Of Electric Trucks Will Be 1,154,996 Units By 2030, Globally: P&S Intelligence
The sales volume of the electric truck market was 86,799 units in 2022, which is predicted to hit 1,154,996 units by 2030, advancing at a 38.2% Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, as per P&S Intelligence. Compared to electric trucks, the traditional ones have higher
Top Speed
Honda's Commitment To Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Further Solidifies With The 2024 CR-V HFCV
Honda, one of the first manufacturers to truly believe in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is not backing down from its belief and is doing everything it can to ensure the viability and future of the technology. Honda recently announced a significant expansion into its hydrogen technology, which includes a hydrogen fuel cell electric CR-V, its most popular car, coming to the United States and Japan in 2024. Featuring a system Honda co-developed with General Motors, it is said to have double the durability of the one currently in the Honda Clarity, as well as costing only one-third the price to produce.
Denmark awards first-ever contracts for carbon storage offshore
The Danish government estimates its territorial waters of the North Sea could store more than 500 years of national emissions of carbon dioxide.
Australian startup Recharge wins bid for collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt
An emerging Australian company yet to construct a major project will be responsible for delivering on UK hopes to electrify its automotive industry after outbidding rivals to take over collapsed battery maker Britishvolt. In a whirlwind fortnight, Recharge Industries put together an aggressive package that also revives plans to build...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
WOWK
Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
How Log9- a Renewable Energy Firm- raised $40 million from Angel Investors
Log9 Materials is a “pioneering responsible energy firm,” that specializes in advanced technology start-up batteries. Just this Monday, Log9 Materials issued a statement proclaiming that they have raised $40 million in a Series B funding led by the firms Amara Raja Batteries Ltd and Petronas Ventures.
US News and World Report
Investments in Indonesia's Nickel Industry
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is courting Tesla Inc to invest in the country, which has become a key player in the electric vehicle industrythanks to its rich nickel reserves. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery materials and electric vehicle production with global manufacturers including Hyundai, LG and Foxconn.
marketscreener.com
Denmark awards first CO2 storage licences in the North Sea
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has awarded its first licences to capture and store carbon in the North Sea to Wintershall Dea, INEOS Energy and TotalEnergies, the country's climate and energy ministry said on Monday. Denmark has set a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions in 2045 and sees carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
Veidekke To Build Two New Logistics Buildings Near Gothenburg, Sweden
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * VEIDEKKE: TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS NEAR GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN. * VEIDEKKE'S SWEDISH SUBSIDIARY BRA BYGG AB HAS BEEN COMMISSIONED BY LOGISTICS PROPERTY COMPANY CATENA TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS WITH A COMBINED AREA OF MORE THAN 50,000 SQUARE METRES AT LANDVETTER BY GOTHENBURG.
globalspec.com
Video: Ice dispatch energy storage system closes in on DOE funding
Cold energy storage developer Nostromo Energy has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Loan Programs Office to submit an application to proceed with a $189 million loan to fund deployment of 275 MWh IceBrick storage projects across 120 buildings in California and other states. The...
