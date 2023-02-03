Honda, one of the first manufacturers to truly believe in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is not backing down from its belief and is doing everything it can to ensure the viability and future of the technology. Honda recently announced a significant expansion into its hydrogen technology, which includes a hydrogen fuel cell electric CR-V, its most popular car, coming to the United States and Japan in 2024. Featuring a system Honda co-developed with General Motors, it is said to have double the durability of the one currently in the Honda Clarity, as well as costing only one-third the price to produce.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO