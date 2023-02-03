IRVINE, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is proud to announce Professors Mario L. Barnes and Kaaryn Gustafson have been honored by the American Bar Foundation Fellows with the prestigious 2023 Outstanding Scholar Award. Presented to them at the American Bar Foundation (ABF) banquet at the ABA mid-year meeting on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in New Orleans, the award recognizes Professors Barnes and Gustafson’s decades-long research, scholarship and leadership in many areas of the law, including the interdisciplinary legal and social implications of race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic inequality.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO