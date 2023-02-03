Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uci.edu
UC Irvine Earth system scientists plot pathways for climate-conscious air travel
Irvine, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 – With its high-carbon footprint, air travel challenges the goal set by many countries of stabilizing global mean temperature by the middle of the 21st century. The aviation sector could achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through a combination of technology and a change in habits, but it’s not going to be easy, according to Earth system scientists at the University of California, Irvine.
uci.edu
Mario Barnes and Kaaryn Gustafson Honored with Prestigious American Bar Foundation Fellows Outstanding Scholar Award
IRVINE, Calif. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is proud to announce Professors Mario L. Barnes and Kaaryn Gustafson have been honored by the American Bar Foundation Fellows with the prestigious 2023 Outstanding Scholar Award. Presented to them at the American Bar Foundation (ABF) banquet at the ABA mid-year meeting on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in New Orleans, the award recognizes Professors Barnes and Gustafson’s decades-long research, scholarship and leadership in many areas of the law, including the interdisciplinary legal and social implications of race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic inequality.
Comments / 0