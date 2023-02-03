Read full article on original website
Architectural Gem in L.A.’s Venice Beach Lives Like a Private Botanical Garden
Just a block from the neighborhood’s bustling shopping and dining district, this modern residence provides indoor-outdoor living without sacrificing privacy
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
theregistrysocal.com
CREW Orange County Event Attracts Large Turnout of Professionals in Commercial Real Estate
Inaugural event focused on wellness and financial health to nurture mind, body and spirit. Irvine and Newport Beach, CA – A myriad of guests and members from CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County attended the launch of the chapter’s inaugural event: “Balanced: An Exclusive Retreat” on Friday, January 20 at the Lido Hotel in Newport Beach.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center
At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.
irvinestandard.com
Outdoor Adventure Guide Get lost at Quail Hill
The prominent, rocky crown of Quail Hill rises roughly 200 feet above its grasslands. The outcropping stands as a sentinel of the Irvine Southern Open Space Preserve, a network of protected open space lands significant enough to have earned state and federal designation as a Natural Landmark. Hikers, cyclists and...
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
irvinestandard.com
Irvine receives land to expand housing opportunities
Four acres of land in North Irvine will soon help the city achieve its affordable housing goals. Irvine’s City Council voted unanimously to accept the land from Irvine Company at a meeting late last year. It will ultimately be transferred to the Irvine Community Land Trust, a nonprofit trust created by the city to develop a full spectrum of housing.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
onekindesign.com
See this beautifully renovated Mediterranean style house in Newport Beach
Denise Morrison Interiors together with New West Builders has completely reimagined this gorgeous Mediterranean-style house, located in the gated community of Shady Canyon, Newport Beach, California. The project brief called for a full-scale renovation, where the team updated this home to suit a multigenerational family’s lifestyle needs. The team...
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
sanfernandosun.com
Living in a Car — Hope the Mission Executives Share Their Experience
It isn’t possible to live in any area in Los Angeles without seeing those who are homeless. Each day, we see them push their belongings in shopping carts, they’re on buses and the metro rail, sitting at bus stops trying to sleep while sitting up. Most people will...
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
