The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
bhbusiness.com

Google Ventures Invests $28M in Serious Mental Illness Company firsthand

GV, previously Google Ventures, has invested $28.1 million in serious mental illness-focused startup firsthand. New York-based firsthand is trying to forge trust with patients with serious mental illness (SMI) while boosting the population’s engagement with the health care system and community resources. According to the CDC, only 64.5% of...
bhbusiness.com

Mindpath Health to Leave Ohio, Lay Off Workers as Part of Restructuring

Hybrid mental health company Mindpath Health will close its offices in Ohio and lay off an undisclosed number of employees. The Denver-based company announced the move internally on Jan. 17, describing the measure as an “organizational restructuring.” A Mindpath Health representative declined to confirm the number of roles impacted.
