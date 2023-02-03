PHILADELPHIA — There are so many things that stand out when it comes to the 1989-90 La Salle men's basketball team. There are the obvious on-court accolades: winning a school-record 30 games, putting together a school-record 22-game winning streak, capturing the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, claiming the Philadelphia Big 5 title, and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO