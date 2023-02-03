ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Brotherhood’ of 1989-90 Men’s Basketball Team Leads to Hall of Athletes Honor

PHILADELPHIA — There are so many things that stand out when it comes to the 1989-90 La Salle men's basketball team. There are the obvious on-court accolades: winning a school-record 30 games, putting together a school-record 22-game winning streak, capturing the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, claiming the Philadelphia Big 5 title, and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Explorers Top Rival Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA – Josh Nickelberry scored a game-high 16 points off the bench and the La Salle men's basketball team earned its second straight win on Sunday by beating rival Saint Joseph's, 73-65, in a nationally televised game at Hagan Arena. With the win, the Explorers improved to 4-6 in...
