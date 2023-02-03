ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: Softball starts season this weekend in California

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball heads west this weekend, traveling to Riverside, Calif. for UC Riverside's Tournament to start their 2023 softball season. The five-game slate for the Blue Raiders will be the first of four tournaments on the road to start the season, before returning to MTSU on March 9 for the MTSU Invitational for the team's home opener. The C-USA schedule will start the following weekend!
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders win four events at the Jaguar Invitational

Birmingham, Ala. – Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition and won four events in Birmingham. · Lesego Mpshe won the women's mile race with a time of 5:01.61 in her first time running the event this indoor season. · Senior Purity Sanga won the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU opens NIL online store for spring sports

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Athletics launched the department's NIL online store front for fall sports last October and will now open one concentrating on the spring sports for 2023. The athletic department is being assisted by partners Image Apparel Solutions and the Athlete Licensing Company. The fall store sold...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

#21 Blue Raiders sweep Princeton and Alabama A&M in Sunday Doubleheader

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee looked to string together its' first three-match win streak of the young season together at the Adams Tennis Complex on Sunday, and the 21st ranked Blue Raiders did just that with a pair of wins over Princeton, beating the Tigers 5-2, and Alabama A&M, defeating the Bulldogs 7-0.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Varjun in top 10 after first day of Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate

STATESBORO, Ga. — Three players representing Middle Tennessee men's golf wrapped up the first day of play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate on Sunday. Markus Varjun, Tate Heintzelman and Luke Perkins hit the course for MTSU's first golf action of the spring semester, with Varjun pacing the trio.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

UTSA Knocks Off Lady Raiders

SAN ANTONIO––No. 21/23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball attempted season-high 75 field goal attempts, including a program record 54 3-point attempts, but couldn't get enough shots to fall in a 53-58 loss to UTSA Saturday afternoon. The Lady Raiders held a tight lead for the majority of the first...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

UAB opens smell and taste clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

At Age 88, Birmingham Radio Legend Shelley Stewart: ‘I Ain’t Tired Yet’

It’s an unseasonably warm January morning, and Dr. Shelley Stewart is sitting in his home office in Shelby County, Alabama. At first glance, the space looks like an ordinary room with books on shelves, papers on a desk, and a file cabinet against a wall. But this room holds a wealth of mementos that demonstrate why Stewart is an icon in Birmingham and beyond.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
veranda.com

Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now

As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy