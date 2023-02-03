MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball heads west this weekend, traveling to Riverside, Calif. for UC Riverside's Tournament to start their 2023 softball season. The five-game slate for the Blue Raiders will be the first of four tournaments on the road to start the season, before returning to MTSU on March 9 for the MTSU Invitational for the team's home opener. The C-USA schedule will start the following weekend!

