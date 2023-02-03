Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Softball starts season this weekend in California
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball heads west this weekend, traveling to Riverside, Calif. for UC Riverside's Tournament to start their 2023 softball season. The five-game slate for the Blue Raiders will be the first of four tournaments on the road to start the season, before returning to MTSU on March 9 for the MTSU Invitational for the team's home opener. The C-USA schedule will start the following weekend!
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders win four events at the Jaguar Invitational
Birmingham, Ala. – Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition and won four events in Birmingham. · Lesego Mpshe won the women's mile race with a time of 5:01.61 in her first time running the event this indoor season. · Senior Purity Sanga won the...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU opens NIL online store for spring sports
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Athletics launched the department's NIL online store front for fall sports last October and will now open one concentrating on the spring sports for 2023. The athletic department is being assisted by partners Image Apparel Solutions and the Athlete Licensing Company. The fall store sold...
goblueraiders.com
#21 Blue Raiders sweep Princeton and Alabama A&M in Sunday Doubleheader
Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee looked to string together its' first three-match win streak of the young season together at the Adams Tennis Complex on Sunday, and the 21st ranked Blue Raiders did just that with a pair of wins over Princeton, beating the Tigers 5-2, and Alabama A&M, defeating the Bulldogs 7-0.
goblueraiders.com
Varjun in top 10 after first day of Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate
STATESBORO, Ga. — Three players representing Middle Tennessee men's golf wrapped up the first day of play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate on Sunday. Markus Varjun, Tate Heintzelman and Luke Perkins hit the course for MTSU's first golf action of the spring semester, with Varjun pacing the trio.
goblueraiders.com
UTSA Knocks Off Lady Raiders
SAN ANTONIO––No. 21/23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball attempted season-high 75 field goal attempts, including a program record 54 3-point attempts, but couldn't get enough shots to fall in a 53-58 loss to UTSA Saturday afternoon. The Lady Raiders held a tight lead for the majority of the first...
thecutoffnews.com
Miles Unveils 2023 Football Signees
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Hearing delayed for Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis in death of Jamea Jonae Harris
A preliminary hearing for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and codefendant Michael Lynn Davis, both charged with capital murder in a deadly shooting on the Strip, has been postponed for two weeks. Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were set to go before a judge Tuesday to hear...
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
wvtm13.com
UAB opens smell and taste clinic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s 1st Annual Black Male Summit Draws Top Area Leaders
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr stood before a group of nearly 100 Black men on Saturday at the first annual Birmingham Black Male Summit and “spoke from the heart,” he said. “To be in this room with a bunch of African American men, and there are no...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Alabama Where Every Order Comes With A Free Basket Of Fresh Cheese Biscuits
Alabama is home to several amazing restaurants that offer something free with every meal, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Numerous people flock to this award-winning restaurant each day because of what’s offered free with each meal. To learn more about this restaurant, including the free food item it offers, take a look below.
birminghamtimes.com
At Age 88, Birmingham Radio Legend Shelley Stewart: ‘I Ain’t Tired Yet’
It’s an unseasonably warm January morning, and Dr. Shelley Stewart is sitting in his home office in Shelby County, Alabama. At first glance, the space looks like an ordinary room with books on shelves, papers on a desk, and a file cabinet against a wall. But this room holds a wealth of mementos that demonstrate why Stewart is an icon in Birmingham and beyond.
veranda.com
Why Historic Bethel Baptist Church Needs Saving Now
As a child growing up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1950s and ’60s, there was one place where educator and preservationist Martha Bouyer felt valued: her community church. “Outside, I was just another Black face, nameless, and did not really matter to those who did not know me....
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools. The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff...
