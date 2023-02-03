ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores hired for new coaching position

Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive... The post Brian Flores hired for new coaching position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Yardbarker

Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have said they are confident heading into the 2023 season with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their quarterbacks, but Joe Montana thinks someone else deserves the starting job. Montana was a guest on a recent episode of Michael Silver’s “Open Mike” podcast. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked what... The post Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals expected to give Giants OC Mike Kafka 2nd interview

The Arizona Cardinals could be closing in on some finalists for their vacant head coaching position to replace Kliff Kingsbury. One candidate expected to get a second interview is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Kafka, along with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo,...
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD

