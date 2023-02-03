Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Brian Flores hired for new coaching position
Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive... The post Brian Flores hired for new coaching position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Yardbarker
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
“All Signs Point” to 1 Man for Vikings Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell over two weeks ago after the team embarrassingly lost at home to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. New York marched up and down the field on Minnesota’s defense, and Donatell was subsequently not retained for next year.
Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs.
Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have said they are confident heading into the 2023 season with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their quarterbacks, but Joe Montana thinks someone else deserves the starting job. Montana was a guest on a recent episode of Michael Silver’s “Open Mike” podcast. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked what... The post Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders Coach Chris Harris: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Replacement?
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to replace defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Could that new guy be Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris?
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Cardinals expected to give Giants OC Mike Kafka 2nd interview
The Arizona Cardinals could be closing in on some finalists for their vacant head coaching position to replace Kliff Kingsbury. One candidate expected to get a second interview is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Kafka, along with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo,...
Louis Riddick calls one candidate for Commanders' OC a 'freakin star'
Louis Riddick knows a thing or two about the NFL. The former NFL safety spent 14 seasons between Washington and Philadelphia, working in the front office. Beginning his front-office career as a scout, Riddick was the director of pro personnel for both Washington and Philadelphia. Since then, Riddick has become...
Raiders Make Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick In New Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams that could set their sights on selecting a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft. With Derek Carr set to move on this offseason, the quarterback position is certainly a major need for the franchise. Las Vegas could opt to go the...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Browns DE Myles Garrett Suffers Injury in Pro Bowl Games
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a slight injury in the Pro Bowl event.
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
Comments / 0