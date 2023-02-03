Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Marvin Buchanan
Marvin Buchanan of Connelly Springs passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on February 2, 2023. He was born March 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Samuel Cloephus Buchanan and Bertie Robinson Buchanan. He was preceded in death by the love of his life for 32 years, Shirley McAllister Buchanan, brothers: Edison, Claude, Leland, Ray and Emory Buchanan; sisters: Elise Cassidy, Annie Dover, and June Laws.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
The Penland Community Open House
Penland School of Craft is happy to announce the return of the Penland Community Open House, a once-per-year opportunity for the public to spend an afternoon engaged in creative, fun activities in Penland’s teaching studios. The event will take place on Saturday, February 25 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. There will be hands-on activities in clay, iron, letterpress, metals, painting, papermaking, photography, and textiles plus demonstrations the glass studios. The event is free, activities are child-friendly, and more than 100 volunteers will be on hand to welcome and assist visitors. Visit penland.org/openhouse for more details. The Penland campus is located just off Penland Road in Mitchell County, near the town of Spruce Pine.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Workshop: Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023
NC Cooperative Extension of Yancey County will be hosting a program for hay producers, “Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023” on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The purpose of this program is to equip hay producers in Yancey County with up to date, best management practices, that will make hay harvest successful this upcoming year. Anyone producing hay, either for feeding animals or for sale is encouraged to attend. This program will be held at the Yancey County Senior Center (503 Medical Campus Dr, Burnsville) starting at 6 pm. A meal will be provided. For more information, or to pre-register contact the Yancey County Extension Center by calling (828) 682-6186.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Interstate Maintenance
Travelers on Interstate 26 from Mars Hill to the Tennessee border may soon experience some lane closures. The N.C. Department of Transportation says they will embark on an interstate maintenance project that is slated to start in the coming weeks and expected to be completed in September 2024. The project...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Humane Free Vaccination Clinic March 4th
The Yancey Humane Society has received a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation and are offering their next vaccine clinic free! At this clinic all vaccines offered will be free and they can also microchip and give your pet a one time dose of wormer and flea/tick prevention for free! This clinic will be on March 4th from 10 am until 4 pm at the shelter. Please bring cats in a carrier and have your dogs on leashes. Also, the folks from Yancey Animal Advocacy will be there to answer questions, talk about their mission, and accept donations of food for the community food bank at the shelter.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mountain Heritage Swim Team Regional Championship Results
Last weekend, MHHS swimmers competed at the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional swim meet. 34 highschool teams from across the Western region were in the championship meet held at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. Complete results from that meet can be found here: https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/1A2A%20West%20-%20Results.pdf. Lily Fender won 1st place in 100 yard...
