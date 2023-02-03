The Yancey Humane Society has received a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation and are offering their next vaccine clinic free! At this clinic all vaccines offered will be free and they can also microchip and give your pet a one time dose of wormer and flea/tick prevention for free! This clinic will be on March 4th from 10 am until 4 pm at the shelter. Please bring cats in a carrier and have your dogs on leashes. Also, the folks from Yancey Animal Advocacy will be there to answer questions, talk about their mission, and accept donations of food for the community food bank at the shelter.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO