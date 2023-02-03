Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
iheart.com
Manny Machado On Tatis Redemption, WBC And Extension "I Love This Team"
Imagine if you can, a Padres lineup that starts with Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Machado did just that when he spoke to the media during the 2023 Fan Fest. Machado also discussed the incredible turnout at Fan Fest, the return of Fernando Tatis and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Angels: Halos Among Highest-Graded Teams From Insiders’ Offseason Grades
Sam Blum of The Athletic gave the Angels a very high grade for productive offseason that saw them add Hunter Renfroe, Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, and others.
Yardbarker
Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season
The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
Yardbarker
The Wild Trade Scenario: Kevin Durant And Ben Simmons To The Lakers, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To The Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have missed out on Kyrie Irving, which is unfortunate as they have been looking for an elite player to add next to LeBron James on the roster. With that being said, they could end up taking a different direction in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
True Blue LA
Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023
LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
It's an immediate upgrade, but does it return the Lakers to contention?
One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster
The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
Angels News: Arte Moreno Didn’t Receive a Proposal He Liked to Sell Team
He was looking for more money.
Tony Gonsolin News: Dodgers Star Reveals What Purchase He's Planning On Making First With His New Contract
After Gonsolin's contract was finalized, the All-Star pitcher shared what he's going to splurge his paycheck on.
Los Angeles Lakers Can Land 3 Utah Jazz Players For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers can get 3 Utah Jazz players for Russell Westbrook, with the potential targets being named in a report.
Dodgers: Future Star Diego Cartaya Doesn't Feel Like LA's Number 1 Prospect
Diego Cartaya is one of the top players on Los Angeles’ promising prospect list. At 21-year-old, Cartaya is the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect. The young catcher joined a recent episode of Dodgers Nation and reacted to the attention he’s been receiving from many prospect hounds. “You see ...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Miguel Rojas To Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Miguel Rojas to a one-year, $6 million contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal includes a $5 million team option or $1 million buyout for 2025, along with charitable contributions. Although Rojas is guaranteed a minimum of $6 million leading into the 2025 season,...
