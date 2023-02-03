ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season

The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
QUEENS, NY
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster

The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Miguel Rojas To Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Miguel Rojas to a one-year, $6 million contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal includes a $5 million team option or $1 million buyout for 2025, along with charitable contributions. Although Rojas is guaranteed a minimum of $6 million leading into the 2025 season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

