Tuesday, Thursday High School Broadcast Schedule
LAUREL – A pair of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge doubleheaders will be carried on KTCH this week. With girls subdistrict tournaments beginning next week and boys to follow the week after, the regular season is coming to an end. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will carry the Tuesday night showdown...
Wayne High Bowling Gearing Up For Busy State Championship Week, Pep Rally And Send Off Monday
LINCOLN – With Class A taking over Monday during the 2023 NSAA State Bowling Championships, Class B is scheduled for the following day in the team division with individual play for Wednesday. State Bowling will be held at Sun Valley Lanes and Games in Lincoln February 6 – 8....
Blue Devils Secure First Place Plaque During Home Event
WAYNE – Following a weekend off from competition in late January due to weather, the Wayne High speech season continued with a home classic. From Wayne State College, the Blue Devils hosted the Wayne High/Wayne State Classic on February 4. In the team sweepstakes, Wayne finished in first place,...
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
Lloyd Luedtke
Lloyd L. Luedtke, 82, of Laurel, NE, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, NE. The funeral service for Lloyd will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel, NE; Pastor Matthew Quanbeck will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial with military honors will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is overseeing the services. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
Wayne City Council To Meet Tuesday
WAYNE – From a resolution item highlighting several local firefighters to an update on the future City Hall property, Wayne City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 7. From council chambers inside City Hall, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. as councilmembers will first...
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
Norfolk man arrested on multitude of charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after a suspicious person call lead to a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after the resident stated an unknown male was pounding on his door trying to enter.
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
