Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
waynedailynews.com
Tuesday, Thursday High School Broadcast Schedule
LAUREL – A pair of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge doubleheaders will be carried on KTCH this week. With girls subdistrict tournaments beginning next week and boys to follow the week after, the regular season is coming to an end. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will carry the Tuesday night showdown...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne High Bowling Gearing Up For Busy State Championship Week, Pep Rally And Send Off Monday
LINCOLN – With Class A taking over Monday during the 2023 NSAA State Bowling Championships, Class B is scheduled for the following day in the team division with individual play for Wednesday. State Bowling will be held at Sun Valley Lanes and Games in Lincoln February 6 – 8....
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Wrestling Club Weekend Results, 25 Overall Champions
WAYNE – Wrestling youth and their families packed into Wayne High School this past weekend during the 2023 Wayne Wrestling Club Tournament. From the Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, a total of 31 teams featuring 400+ wrestlers competed in the youth tournament. The Wayne Wrestling Club had 97 wrestlers suit...
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title
The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
KSNB Local4
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
1011now.com
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday. Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine. “The typical planes that we service here will...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver injured in beltway rollover
NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
Comments / 0