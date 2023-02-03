Lloyd L. Luedtke, 82, of Laurel, NE, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, NE. The funeral service for Lloyd will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel, NE; Pastor Matthew Quanbeck will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial with military honors will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is overseeing the services. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.

LAUREL, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO