Blue Devils Secure First Place Plaque During Home Event
WAYNE – Following a weekend off from competition in late January due to weather, the Wayne High speech season continued with a home classic. From Wayne State College, the Blue Devils hosted the Wayne High/Wayne State Classic on February 4. In the team sweepstakes, Wayne finished in first place,...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Wrestling Club Weekend Results, 25 Overall Champions
WAYNE – Wrestling youth and their families packed into Wayne High School this past weekend during the 2023 Wayne Wrestling Club Tournament. From the Jr/Sr High School gymnasium, a total of 31 teams featuring 400+ wrestlers competed in the youth tournament. The Wayne Wrestling Club had 97 wrestlers suit...
waynedailynews.com
Lloyd Luedtke
Lloyd L. Luedtke, 82, of Laurel, NE, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, NE. The funeral service for Lloyd will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel, NE; Pastor Matthew Quanbeck will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial with military honors will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Bressler – Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home of Wakefield is overseeing the services. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne City Council To Meet Tuesday
WAYNE – From a resolution item highlighting several local firefighters to an update on the future City Hall property, Wayne City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 7. From council chambers inside City Hall, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. as councilmembers will first...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Public Library Weekly Events
WAYNE – A busy month of February is being planned at the Wayne Public Library. According to a release, tasteful Tuesday’s have also returned at the library. Each Tuesday morning there’ll be coffee and treats available at the Wayne Public Library located at 410 Pearl Street. February...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested on multitude of charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after a suspicious person call lead to a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after the resident stated an unknown male was pounding on his door trying to enter.
KELOLAND TV
No injuries reported after plane crash in Yankton County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries reported after a plane was found upside down on Lake Marindahl. The sheriff’s office says they were called to Lake Marindahl Saturday for a possible plane crash. On scene, authorities found the pilot and a plane that was upside down on the frozen lake. Authorities say the pilot was making a non-stop emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow which caused the plane to flip over on its top.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
19-year-old killed after being ejected from SUV during crash in Stanton County
A 19-year-old is dead after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in Stanton County Thursday afternoon.
kscj.com
SCHOOL OFFICIALS WANT BERTRAND LAWSUIT DISMISSED
THERE’S NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY BUSINESSMAN’S LAWSUIT VERSUS THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, ITS BOARD PRESIDENT AND A FORMER EMPLOYEE. THE DEFENDANTS, INCLUDING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, DAN GREENWELL AND BRIAN FAHRENHOLZ HAVE FILED A JOINT RESPONSE TO RICK BERTRAND’S LAWSUIT DENYING MOST OF BERTRAND’S ALLEGATIONS IN THE CASE.
nwestiowa.com
Chief of police reports 'a lot of progress made'
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting heard from the police department and Chamber of Commerce about how things have gone for them in 2022. Police chief Corey Utech said the police department had an increase in calls for service in 2022, rising from 2,216 to 2,599 in Hawarden.
Sioux City work release escapee arrested 5 months later
Authorities have arrested a man who failed to report back while he was on work release last August.
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
waynedailynews.com
Discussion Items, Updates To Highlight Commissioner Agenda
WAYNE – To open the first regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting in the month of February, board members will convene on Tuesday, February 7. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the meeting will start at 9 a.m. Julie Schultz, UNL Associate Extension Educator will give an...
