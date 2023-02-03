Read full article on original website
Related
CBC News
Vancouver Island municipality to ban drug use in public spaces as decriminalization takes effect
A Vancouver Island community is adopting a bylaw banning the consumption of controlled substances on municipal property as B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs. Campbell River Coun. Ben Lanyon moved the motion in favour of the bylaw during...
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP makes last call for applications for Student Travel Scholarships
The deadline for applications for the Student Travel Scholarship to attend IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is Tuesday, Feb. 14. IAFP will select up to 20 qualified students and award them with a plaque and travel funds to attend the Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection.
CBC News
Thunder Bay home care workers urged to take tough stand in wage talks as bargaining begins with ParaMed
The president of the union local representing ParaMed employees in Simcoe/Muskoka is advising her colleagues in Thunder Bay to "stand up and fight" as contract talks get underway between the home care giant and the union representing local workers. The Simcoe/Muskoka workers voted last week to ratify a new contract...
CBC News
Ottawa to propose 10-year health-care funding plan to provinces, territories
The federal government will propose a decade-long plan to fund and reform the health-care system when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the premiers in Ottawa on Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the plan. The federal proposal will see new money flow as soon as the next budget....
CBC News
Feds unable to list Indigenous communities consulted on reconciliation council bill
The Canadian government says it's unable to list the Indigenous communities that participated in the drafting of the proposed National Council for Reconciliation Act, because no such list exists. Bill C-29 would create an oversight body to monitor, report and make recommendations on the state of reconciliation in Canada, but...
CBC News
B.C. hopes to attract greater variety of public servants by providing flexible and remote work
B.C. ministries will be required to support flexible work and work-from-home arrangements for public servants soon, in a move that the head of the public service hopes attracts a greater variety of workers. A policy update from Shannon Salter, the cabinet secretary who is responsible for upwards of 35,000 public...
CBC News
These entrepreneurs are behind Calgary's first all-female Black collective
It was an idea she had to showcase Black excellence: A storefront created and operated by Black female entrepreneurs. Now, Adedoyin Omotara is making that happen. "We are making Black history in Calgary as the first all women-owned Black collective," she said. "That's why we're trying to make a lot of noise during the Black History Month that we are here."
CBC News
Staffing challenges could force temporary ER closures in northern Haida Gwaii
This story is part of Situation Critical, a series from CBC British Columbia reporting on the barriers people in this province face in accessing timely and appropriate health care. The mayor of the Village of Masset on the northern coast of Haida Gwaii says their local hospital serves four communities,...
CBC News
Injunction sought against Vancouver's Harrison Healthcare, claiming contravention of Medicare Protection Act
The commission overseeing British Columbia's public Medical Services Plan (MSP) has applied for an injunction against Harrison Healthcare for breaching the Medicare Protection Act. Documents filed by the Medical Services Commission (MSC) in B.C. Supreme Court claim Harrison Healthcare's bundled client program fees constitute extra billing in contravention of section...
CBC News
Alberta's reliance on contract nurses could further erode health-care system, critics say
Alberta hospitals and health-care centres have become increasingly dependent on contract nurses and other workers to stay functional — a trend that critics say must stop before it erodes an already beleaguered public workforce. Contract data publicly posted by Alberta Health Services shows the province's largest health-care provider has...
'There Are No Price Wars,' Highland Cannabis Launches Cancel Kickbacks Campaign Demanding From Ontario Government To Start Enforcing The Rules
Highland Cannabis and independent cannabis retailers in Ontario are banding together in an effort to level the playing field in the kickback-fraught cannabis industry, starting a ‘Cancel Kickbacks’ campaign that highlights the rampant improper circumvention of anti-inducement regulations in the Ontario cannabis market. From the outset of cannabis...
Comments / 0