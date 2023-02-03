CHARLOTTE – The 2022-23 season for the No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team has been one of many broken records. On Saturday, the Owls broke another record by setting the school's single season wins mark at 22. The Owls, who are ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, used a massive second half to clinch a 67-52 win over Charlotte. After trailing 31-30 at the half, the Owls used a dominant 37-21 second half to seal their 22nd win of the season.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO