Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

No. 19/20 FAU Races Past Charlotte to set Single Season School Wins Record

CHARLOTTE – The 2022-23 season for the No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team has been one of many broken records. On Saturday, the Owls broke another record by setting the school's single season wins mark at 22. The Owls, who are ranked No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, used a massive second half to clinch a 67-52 win over Charlotte. After trailing 31-30 at the half, the Owls used a dominant 37-21 second half to seal their 22nd win of the season.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Slow start plagues Owls in loss to Charlotte

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Owls (12-10, 5-8 C-USA) struggled to overcome a slow start on Saturday as they fell 73-59 against the Charlotte 49ers (10-11, 6-6 C-USA) on Saturday in Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Owls got on the board first off a pair of...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls Earn Win Over Northern Arizona

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University women's tennis captured the first of three matches hosted by the University of Arizona. FAU first downed Northern Arizona, then fell to host Arizona 4-0 and dropped the final match 4-2 to Fresno State. RESULTS. Feb. 3, 2023 at LaNelle Robson Tennis...
BOCA RATON, FL

