Stratford boys basketball pulls out road win at Chequamegon
PARK FALLS – The Stratford boys basketball team overcame a slow start and a tough shooting night to pull past Chequmaegon 46-39 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Monday night at Chequamegon High School. Stratford shot just 12 of 39 from the field, but was able to snag the...
Spencer/Columbus finishes seventh at Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament
ABBOTSFORD – The Spencer/Columbus Catholic wrestling team finished seventh at the 2023 Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Abbotsford High School. Cadott won the title with 236 points, well ahead of second-place Eau Claire Regis/Altoona, which had 152 points. Spencer/Columbus was seventh with 87 points. Spencer/Columbus had eight...
Marshfield wrestling rolls to Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament title
MERRILL – Marshfield won five individual titles and had three runner-ups as it captured the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Merrill High School. The Tigers racked up 238.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Wisconsin Rapids (172.5). Combined with an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule, Marshfield...
2023 WIAA boys & girls hockey playoff brackets announced
This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.
Kaukauna snaps Marshfield boys basketball team’s 13-game winning streak
MARSHFIELD – Kaukauna overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Marshfield 73-68 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Marshfield High School. Marshfield led 40-31 at halftime but couldn’t slow down the Ghosts in the second half as Kaukauna outscored them 42-28 to surge ahead. With the...
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
Angelo’s to re-open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) Angelo’s Pizza Villa, which closed last year, will re-open next month. The grandson of the original owner, Angelo Volpe, says the bar and restaurant will reopen in March. Elliott Johnson says other family members will assist with the re-launch. Volpe’s sons had run the restaurant for...
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
Property damage in central Wisconsin includes image of swastika
LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Adams County was reportedly damaged with graffiti which included an image of a swastika. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about some recent property damage that involved some apparent anti-Semitic messaging. The post included three pictures of graffiti, one of which appears to be a swastika.
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
The One Staggering Snowman In Wisconsin You Need To See To Believe
Winter is a little bigger in Northern Wisconsin. The Northwoods gets more snow, more frosty weather, and there are more opportunities for outdoor fun. So when it comes to building a snowman, an ordinary backyard creation simply won’t do. The biggest Wisconsin snowman that you’ve ever seen greets seasonal visitors to Minocqua. Here’s where to find it.
Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve
Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
Wausau residents will see rate increases on their waste water bill
Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office tells snowmobilers to slow down, drive safely. Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project.
Column: We do have a very important primary election in February
For most folks, you are aware that there is a non-partisan election in April of this spring. We have been tracking the nascent campaigns of public office hopefuls, along with a handful of referendums that are also on the ballot. We will certainly have a chance to talk about those in the upcoming weeks.
