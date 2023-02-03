DNC: DeSantis Proposes Tax Breaks for Wealthy Developers While Cutting Medicaid

Read full article on original website
Florida moves forward on marijuana licenses
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced last week by Gov. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the state will double. The rule came more than six years after.
Unmet Needs: Critics Cite Failures in Health Care for Vulnerable Foster Children
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across.
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans set to lose Medicaid benefits by April: What you need to know
For nearly 200,000 Ohioans, the end of the federal government's public health emergency for COVID-19 will likely mean the end of their Medicaid benefits. It's called an unwinding, and it basically means that a requirement for states to keep people continuously enrolled during the pandemic (even if their income changed) will come to an end on.
Retiring NC Medicaid director Dave Richard earned reputation for providing stability
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) In a state government increasingly known for its partisanship, Medicaid director. have trusted to have North Carolinians' best interest at heart. Richard announced last week his plans to retire after nearly eight years as deputy secretary of the. N.C. Division of Medical Assistance. on. Feb. 28. .
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
The California Department of Insurance takes a consumer-first approach: Letter to the Editor
Re: " California is dangerous for insurers, but not due to fires and floods" Insurance company rate filings are a data-driven process, and each undergoes a rigorous review under a transparent set of rules established under Proposition 103 passed by. California. voters in 1988. Our staff continues to review pending...
La. passes 'tourniquet' to stop bleeding in insurance crisis
"Every day someone is telling me they're on the verge (of losing homes). I truly believe if we don't do this, thousands of homeowners will lose their homes – turn in their keys." Louisiana Insurance Commissioner. Louisiana's Legislature. passed a bill Friday to inject. $45 million. into an incentive...
All of Florida is at risk of hurricanes. So why aren’t impact windows or shutters required statewide?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The recent spate of hurricanes has made clear that no one living in the state is safe from their destructive effects. state-funded grant program that will provide up to. $10,000. for home-hardening improvements isn’t available for most or all residents of 45 counties in central...
$747 million Powerball jackpot still up for grabs
CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million. drawing still had no jackpot winner. The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like Saturday night's.
Lobbying RI's part-time legislators is big business. Here's how big it was in 2022.
PROVIDENCE — The $84,000 lobbying contract that the perpetually cash-strapped RI Public Transit Authority. law firm made headlines, but it barely scratches the surface in a state where lobbying is a. $15.7-million. -a-year business — and the lines between politicians and lobbyists often blur. Among the revelations in...
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in. Kentucky. . "Given we were facing the pandemic, we...
Louisiana's climate action plan sees billions pledged to reduce emissions after first year
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) The first year of Louisiana's Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 was marked by industry commitments to spend billions on facilities to help the state meet that goal, according to the report approved last week by Gov. Climate...
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero
Santa Ynez Valley News (CA) The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in. lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
Law enforcement, others remind Lehigh Valley consumers to watch out for possible Super Bowl-related frauds
Morning Call (Allentown, PA) The Big Game can also mean the Big Ripoff. resident, who was cheated out of tickets to Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers NFC title game. The unidentified man from. Lower Macungie Township. told state police at. Fogelsville. he paid. $350. in cash through. Facebook. Messenger...
Trump Org Pays $1.6 Million Fine for Tax Fraud Conviction: A clerk confirmed the checks didn't bounce.
In recent days, according to a court spokesman, the clerk’ s office notified Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who sentenced the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation in January to the maximum financial penalty allowed by the state. The companies, which are part of the overall Trump Organization, were convicted in early December by a New York jury that was…
They befriended an ailing doctor, then stole millions from him, feds say
The mother of a California doctor received a call in August 2017. Two days later, the doctor's mother received a bill for $4,687.72 from Anthony David Flores, a 46- year-old hairdresser also known as " Anton David," a criminal complaint states. The pair is facing a 12- count indictment including charges of wire and mail fraud, money laundering and aggravated…
COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find
Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
Sunday schadenfreude: 96% of Disney's 32,000-member Florida union reject its contract offer
The Walt Disney Company is in a world of hurt in Florida . Having inserted itself into. politics by advocating injecting homosexual sex into K – 3rd grade classrooms, the company just lost its special privilege to act as the local government for its vast real estate holdings around.
SC judge in Murdaugh murder trial allows jury to hear alleged financial crime motive
The jury hearing murder trial will be told about the financial crimes he has been accused of, a big win on Monday for prosecutors who have made the potential exposure of those schemes a key part of their proposed motive for the murder of Paul and. . Normally, separate crimes...
New York State Police Department blotter
Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. Fraud:. Tiffany Hunter. , 27, of Moreau, was arrested...
