ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DNC: DeSantis Proposes Tax Breaks for Wealthy Developers While Cutting Medicaid

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida moves forward on marijuana licenses

Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced last week by Gov. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the state will double. The rule came more than six years after.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images)As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The…
IDAHO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

$747 million Powerball jackpot still up for grabs

CBS - 12 WJTV (Jackson, MS) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million. drawing still had no jackpot winner. The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like Saturday night's.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero

Santa Ynez Valley News (CA) The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in. lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Trump Org Pays $1.6 Million Fine for Tax Fraud Conviction: A clerk confirmed the checks didn't bounce.

In recent days, according to a court spokesman, the clerk’ s office notified Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who sentenced the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation in January to the maximum financial penalty allowed by the state. The companies, which are part of the overall Trump Organization, were convicted in early December by a New York jury that was…
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

COVID in California: Infection raises risk of high cholesterol, studies find

Feb. 3— Bay Area coronavirus cases and other metrics such as case rates and hospitalizations are still falling, but the rate of decline has slowed and wastewater samples aren't giving an entirely rosy picture. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant made up about 66.4% of cases in the week through Feb. 4, up…
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

New York State Police Department blotter

Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. for driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content .08 of 1%. Fraud:. Tiffany Hunter. , 27, of Moreau, was arrested...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy