Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO