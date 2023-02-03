Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Former Cubs OF Jason Heyward Opens Baseball Academy in Chicago's West Side
Jason Heyward opens baseball academy in West Side neighborhood originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward gave back to the Chicago community last week, when he opened a new baseball academy in the Austin neighborhood. The academy is part of a new 150,000 square foot North Austin Community Center at 1841 N. Laramie Avenue, aimed at offering sports and wellness programming and education for local kids and families.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
EPCHS names Matthew Dugan next principal
Evergreen Park Community High School has hired Matthew Dugan as its next principal. Dugan’s appointment was made official during the January 24 meeting of the Evergreen Park Community High School Board of Education. Dugan will become principal on July 1, upon the retirement of current Principal Bill Sanderson. “I...
evanstonroundtable.com
Canal Shores Golf Course slated for $5.9 million revamp
The Canal Shores Golf Course in north Evanston and southeast Wilmette is eyeing a long-awaited revamp, with an estimated price tag of nearly $5.9 million. But the extensive project also means the property at 1030 Central St. will have to close for almost a year, from Aug. 1 until July 2024, preventing thousands of rounds of golf as well as canceling Northwestern football tailgating and fall bird walks.
evanstonroundtable.com
Dancing at the altar: ‘Easily the best day of my life!’
Although Katharine Friedrich and Christian Harkna grew up in the same Evanston neighborhood, went to the same high school and attended the same university, it wasn’t until after college that the two began dating and declared their love for one another. “How we met is actually a tough question,”...
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
beckersasc.com
Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery. Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.
Chicago educator is among finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year
A gaggle of fifth graders – members of a rock band at Franklin Fine Arts Center – buzzed with energy as they walked into a second floor classroom holding a large hand-drawn banner. Its message: “Congratulations, Mrs. Gray!”Magnus Gray, a first grader at the Near North Side School, followed shortly after with a handwritten note on an 8x10 sheet of paper: “Congratulations Mommy.”The moment late last week brought veteran music teacher...
depauliaonline.com
Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout
DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
chicagoclassicalreview.com
Conductor and pianist fail to impress in lackluster Elgin Symphony concert
As speculation continues about who will succeed Riccardo Muti downtown, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra is nearing the end of its own two-year search for a new music director, following the departure of Andrew Grams at the end of the 2020-21 season. Last year eight finalists for the position were announced, with each afforded the opportunity to lead a subscription program with the orchestra. The result of the search will be announced May 23.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL
Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
13-year-old student brings gun to Evanston middle school, police say
Chute Middle School officials confronted the student and took the gun from him, Evanston police said.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
positivelynaperville.com
Shoemaker, Teacher, Adventurer, Miner, Legislator, Farmer, Naperville Postmaster
Sylvester Allen Ballou was born October 19, 1828, in Galway, Saratoga County, New York. Sylvester’s father was Isaac Albee Ballou, a descendant of Maturin Ballou, one of the founders of Rhode Island. His mother was Hannah Allen, a descendant of Ethan Allen. The Ballou family moved to Brecksville, Ohio,...
fox32chicago.com
New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson
CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lyons Township school board rejects sale of 70-acre parcel in Willow Springs
The sale of 70 acres in Willow Springs to a developer who wants to build an industrial park has been rejected by the Lyons Township High School District 204 board, but the door remains wide open to a sale. The board voted unanimously Jan. 23 to reject bids of $46.5...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 3, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – As of last Thursday night, 883 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state is winding down its disaster proclamation, which...
Comments / 0