Painesville, OH

Wbaltv.com

70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield

DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
MARYLAND STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland

The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
ROSEDALE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Maryland Deli

Not all donuts are created equal, especially when it comes to the following deli in Maryland. The donuts here are far from boring. They’re topped with all sorts of icing flavors, a variety of toppings, they’re massive, AND made fresh every day. One look at the drool-worthy photos below, and you’ll find yourself craving these handmade donuts in Maryland. Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Maryland Restaurant With Cinnamon Rolls As Big As Your Head

It’s not too difficult to find amazing cinnamon rolls in Maryland — you just have to know where to look. The following restaurant is filled with amazing menu items, including a cinnamon roll that’s as big as your head! Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth…. Learn...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant Hidden In Maryland’s Horse Country Just May Be The Best Steakhouse In The State

The state of Maryland may be known for seafood, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also have great steak, comfort food, and more. In fact, the following local restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in the Old Line State, and in the entire country, too. This hidden eatery is known for its dry-age steak and other meaty menu items that are sure to satisfy any carnivore. Read on for the delicious details, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Maryland Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fancy a country drive, anyone? Hop in the car and while you’re admiring the rural scenery, stop at the following restaurant along the way. This country restaurant in Maryland is surrounded by beauty, and it has some of the best comfort food around, including fried chicken, crab cakes, and more. Read on for the delicious details…
UPPERCO, MD
WTOP

3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
MARYLAND STATE

