lhslance.org
Lancer Spotlight 2/3/23: Mock trial team suffers a close defeat to Urbana High School
Linganore’s mock trial team’s plaintiff tied with Urbana, 118-118 but lost the tie point awarded by the judge. This is their second defeat of the year, after the team’s defense lost their first match to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. Every year, the mock trial case has...
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Wbaltv.com
70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield
DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
A Fairfax County state legislator responds to a previous Cardinal News column about net out-migration from Northern Virginia with possible explanations. The post Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
Old Bay melee: Maryland Dems circle as Cardin weighs reelection
The state is one of several where ambitious Democrats are preparing for possible retirements by veteran senators.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Small Maryland Deli
Not all donuts are created equal, especially when it comes to the following deli in Maryland. The donuts here are far from boring. They’re topped with all sorts of icing flavors, a variety of toppings, they’re massive, AND made fresh every day. One look at the drool-worthy photos below, and you’ll find yourself craving these handmade donuts in Maryland. Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth.
OnlyInYourState
The Maryland Restaurant With Cinnamon Rolls As Big As Your Head
It’s not too difficult to find amazing cinnamon rolls in Maryland — you just have to know where to look. The following restaurant is filled with amazing menu items, including a cinnamon roll that’s as big as your head! Read on, and prepare your sweet tooth…. Learn...
fox5dc.com
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant Hidden In Maryland’s Horse Country Just May Be The Best Steakhouse In The State
The state of Maryland may be known for seafood, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also have great steak, comfort food, and more. In fact, the following local restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in the Old Line State, and in the entire country, too. This hidden eatery is known for its dry-age steak and other meaty menu items that are sure to satisfy any carnivore. Read on for the delicious details, and try not to salivate too much…
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Maryland Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fancy a country drive, anyone? Hop in the car and while you’re admiring the rural scenery, stop at the following restaurant along the way. This country restaurant in Maryland is surrounded by beauty, and it has some of the best comfort food around, including fried chicken, crab cakes, and more. Read on for the delicious details…
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
Governor's bills aims to help veterans, entrepreneurs and lower-income Marylanders — and buyers of electric trucks. The post Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said. The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.
OnlyInYourState
This Stunning Maryland AirBnB Comes With Its Own Private Beach For Taking In The Gorgeous Views
Looking for accommodations with a view? Well, there is one stunning Airbnb with a view in Maryland you should consider the next time you’re in need of a getaway. With its own private beach on the Chesapeake, you’ll enjoy every moment of your stay. Isn’t this Airbnb with...
