Dunwoody, GA

atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

40 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Atlanta… But Not Anywhere Else

The South’s got something to say about these hilarious things that are uniquely Atlanta!. It’s pretty clear that a lot of us Atlantans have become desensitized by things that are considered normal here, and might seem strange in other cities — or at the very least, might startle the newbies and visiting tourists here in A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
Emory Wheel

How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

You’ll Love Visiting Old Vinings Inn, A Georgia Restaurant Loaded With Local History

If you find yourself in Atlanta, you just have to check out the Old Vinings Inn, a local historic restaurant in Georgia. Originally built in the 1880s, this landmark has always been an important staple in the historic village of Vinings. Previously used as a post office, a general store, and a filling station, The Old Vinings Inn is currently a popular local restaurant and bar, specializing in classic and modern southern-style cuisine.
ATLANTA, GA

