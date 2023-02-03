Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting on Saturday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens, of Pamplico, Saturday night and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened […]
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out after Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s mayor says she wants answers after a Chinese balloon was shot down after being sighted in parts of the city on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Mayor Brenda Bethune said she has “concerns about how the federal government can allow a foreign adversary to fly uninterrupted from Montana to our doorstep.”
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
WECT
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon could pass over Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach areas Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana could pass over the Pee Dee and Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. The balloon was first spotted in Montana, then over Missouri. The balloon was spotted over Asheville, North Carolina on Saturday morning. This balloon is roughly 60,000 feet […]
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
cbs17
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
WMBF
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area. Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day.
Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
Horry County police conduct investigation into possible kidnapping near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were conducting an investigation into a possible kidnapping Sunday near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. An incident report said it happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in Horry County. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was stopped […]
2 hurt, traffic blocked after 5-vehicle crash near Little River, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 South under Highway 90 near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Scotland County grocery store robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a robbery around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at County Line grocery on Highway 71 in Scotland County near Robeson County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers released surveillance pictures of the...
wpde.com
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
Comments / 0