ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Florence County shooting on Saturday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens, of Pamplico, Saturday night and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two-vehicle crash under investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive. No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy