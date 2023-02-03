NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.

