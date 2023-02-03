Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Meet the New Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center 2-7-23
Meet Lori Johnston, the new Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County, with host Mark Levengood, Counselor with the VRC of Berks County, on this episode of Insight. From the program: Insight.
bctv.org
211 Connects People to the Help They Need
Celebrating the Information and Referral Resource on February 11, National 211 Day. Saturday, February 11th is National 211 Day, which provides the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact of United Way’s 211 resource and the ways the helpline assists individuals and families, as well as encourages more to utilize the service.
bctv.org
Berks Community Health Center to Present Civitas Award to Pat Giles
Berks Community Health Center will honor community leader Pat Giles with the health center’s Civitas Award on March 20, 2023, at the fourth annual “Picture Berks Healthy,” its signature awareness and fundraising event. Picture Berks Healthy is Monday, March 20, 2023, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Light, healthy fare will be served.
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
bctv.org
More to Love This 2nd Friday on the Avenue in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, February 10th in West Reading!
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Strategic Planning Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a strategic planning meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Special Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
sanatogapost.com
Local First Responders Win $687,107 in State Grants
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-seven local fire departments and companies, and another 10 emergency medical services (EMS) units across western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties won a combined total of $687,107 in grants Monday (Feb. 6, 2023) from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, it announced. The...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
wellspan.org
WellSpan Health announces new board chair and vice chair for the 2023 WellSpan Central Region Board of Directors
For 2023 a new board chair and vice chair will oversee the WellSpan Central Region Board of Directors, serving WellSpan York Hospital and WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital. Neil Slenker, Esq., a partner at Stock and Leader, Attorneys at Law, in York has been appointed to chair the board. Cheryl Thompson, D.N.P., R.N., will serve as vice chair. Thompson recently retired from York College of Pennsylvania as a professor of nursing and is currently a nursing education consultant.
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
WGAL
Achenbach's Pastries is the home of Super Bowl goodies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "Our name is 'home of the long john', but we're so much more than that," said Dave Burkholder of Achenbach's Pastries. This week, Achenbach's Pastries is the home of all Super Bowl goodies. "We have our Eagles' colors here, grey and white and green," said...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon
Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
