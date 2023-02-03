Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Berks Professor Mike Fidanza Edits Book on Sustainable Turfgrass Management
A professor of plant and soil sciences at Penn State Berks and former editor-in-chief of the International Turfgrass Society Research Journal, Mike Fidanza has received numerous awards for teaching and research. Most recently, Fidanza served as the editor of “Achieving sustainable turfgrass management,” a new textbook centered on implementing eco-friendly...
bctv.org
211 Connects People to the Help They Need
Celebrating the Information and Referral Resource on February 11, National 211 Day. Saturday, February 11th is National 211 Day, which provides the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact of United Way’s 211 resource and the ways the helpline assists individuals and families, as well as encourages more to utilize the service.
bctv.org
Meet the New Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center 2-7-23
Meet Lori Johnston, the new Caseworker for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County, with host Mark Levengood, Counselor with the VRC of Berks County, on this episode of Insight. From the program: Insight.
bctv.org
God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month
Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
bctv.org
Clay on Main Hosting Valentine Weekend Events
Clay on Main will be hosting an exciting, fun weekend from Feb 10th to 12th. We hope you can join us!. 2nd Friday in the gift shop: Our monthly event will feature artists’ talks and extended hours to shop our beautiful gift shop featuring talented local artists. Very brief...
bctv.org
More to Love This 2nd Friday on the Avenue in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, February 10th in West Reading!
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Strategic Planning Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a strategic planning meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023.
bctv.org
City of Reading City Council Special Meeting 2-6-23
The City of Reading City Council held a special meeting on Monday, February 6, 2023.
bctv.org
Berks Professional Sports, Inc. Announces Rachel Hoffman as WPSL Associate Head Coach
Reading United A.C. is pleased to announce the completion of its women’s coaching staff with the addition of Rachel Hoffman as the Associate Head Coach for its first-ever Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. Hoffman will complement head coach Tom “Goose” Gosselin and Asst. Coach Amanda Bezner to round out Reading United’s WPSL coaching staff.
bctv.org
Reading United A.C. Announces Amanda Bezner as WPSL Assistant Coach
Alvernia assistant coach to continue same role with Reading United. Reading United A.C. is pleased to announce the hiring of Amanda Bezner as the assistant coach for its first-ever women’s Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. Bezner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team and will work alongside head coach Tom “Goose” Gosselin to lead Reading United’s WPSL team to success in its debut season.
