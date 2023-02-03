ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Variety

‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Complex

Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators

Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
webnewsobserver.com

The Watcher Season 2 is not coming to Netflix in February 2023

Seldom has Netflix renewed a limited series whose source is derived from an external piece of literature including a newspaper article, a novel, a short story or a true event. Lucky are the fans of the true-crime fiction for whom Ryan Murphy’s smash hit thriller series The Watcher was renewed for a second season owing to its exponential viewership figures.
ComicBook

The Last of Us Scores Series-High Ratings With Episode 4

The Last of Us continues to click with audiences. HBO's live-action adaptation of the Naughty Dog and PlayStation video game set another series high with Sunday's episode 4, drawing 7.5 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts on HBO. In its third consecutive week of audience growth, The Last of Us viewership was up ...
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Matt Blankinship is Fighting His Urge to Give People What They Want

Given his job, it makes sense security software engineer Matt Blankinship is focused on errors. Crucial mistakes make up some of the 27-year-old's favorite Survivor memories, but also help grow the nagging voice of anxiety in his head. Matt is hoping to tamp that voice, ready to pick himself up when he does inevitably stumble, brush himself off, find an advantage or two, and move on.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 Best Adam Scott movies and TV shows, ranked

Adam Scott is a very versatile actor, able to play both the tepid nice guy and the unbelievably obnoxious jerk with equal skill. He is also able to be funny or serious when taking on a role as either the straight man or the absurd side character. Perhaps most impressive is Scott’s ability to somehow be both at the same time, walking the tight rope better than most actors working today.

