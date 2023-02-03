Read full article on original website
5 new shows to watch ASAP on Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, Peacock, and Hulu
All of the streamers keep us busy each week with new shows to write about and enjoy, and this coming week is no exception. Beyond our usual article running down the latest slate of Netflix releases worth checking out over the coming week, what you’ll find below is a selection of some of the biggest new titles worth watching on Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus, among other platforms. Clear your schedules, because there’s a lot of great new TV to get to.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The 10 best movies coming to Netflix in February
Check out all "The Lord of the Rings" movies, "Call Me By Your Name," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Where are all the good sci-fi movies at these days? The slam-dunk, mind-bending roller-coasters. The clever yet simple concepts explored through relatable characters. The free cosmic content that comes with your Amazon subscription. Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, has a surprisingly impressive, if fairly stagnant range of sci-fi movies. The...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart
Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10. Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9...
Michael Bay to Make TV Directorial Debut With Bounty Hunter Action Series for Prime Video
Michael Bay will make his TV directorial debut with a bounty hunter action drama in development for Prime Video. Joe Barton will create, write and executive produce the action drama series, which hails from A+E Studios and Amazon Studios, while Bay directs and executive produces, TheWrap confirmed Tuesday. The official...
Clayton News Daily
'The Bachelor’ Shocks Fan With Fantasy Suites Date in Week 3
The Bachelor competitor Kaity Biggar isn’t waiting around as she tries to win Zach Shallcross. Fans were shocked to see the blonde beauty share an early fantasy suite with Zach on only the third episode!. As fans of the ABC franchise know, fantasy suites—in which stars spend intimate off-camera...
Clayton News Daily
Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts to 2023 Grammys Tribute
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was honored at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 as part of the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The late dancer, producer, and TV personality died by suicide on Dec. 13, and his death continues to be felt by many, especially his family members. Boss' mother, Connie...
Clayton News Daily
Mariska Hargitay Bewilders Fans With Photo of 'Self-Care' Ritual
Mariska Hargitay is sharing one of her self-care rituals with fans on Instagram—even if they have no idea what it is or how it works. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to social media with a photo depicting one thing she does to maintain her appearance, and fans and followers were puzzled, wondering what exactly the contraption on her face is.
Clayton News Daily
Salma Hayek Reveals How Being Typecast in a Sexy Role Impacted Her Career
Actress Salma Hayek is experiencing extreme success in her career right now, starring in a diverse range of films, but she recently reflected on being typecast and forced to only play sexy roles for many years. Speaking with GQ UK, Hayek said, “I was typecast for a long time. My...
Daily Beast
Now Is the Perfect Time to Watch ‘Tár’ at Home
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. The truth is that part of me never wanted to watch Tár. First of all,...
Clayton News Daily
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for 'Awkward' Red Carpet Photos
Folks aren't so convinced the chemistry is there between Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher—least of all, his wife, Mila Kunis. The pair have been on the promotional trail for their new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine, but fans have noticed that they don't exactly pull off the air of a couple, and after a recent walk down the red carpet at one premiere, Kunis herself has called them out for their less than loving behavior.
‘The Company You Keep’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch
Milo Ventimiglia's new character in 'The Company You Keep' is a far cry from his role as Jack in 'This Is Us.' Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming ABC series.
‘Amy’s F It List’ coming to Amazon Prime for Valentine’s Day
Saturday night was the North American premiere of “Amy’s F It List,” an award-winning film with a strong woman’s story and surprise twists and turns throughout. The film had its big debut just months after winning the “Best Dark Comedy” award at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was directed by Mark S. Allen, a […]
FX sets March 26 premiere date for lavish new production of ‘Great Expectations’ with Oscar/Emmy winner Olivia Colman
FX announced today (Charles Dickens’ birthday) that it has set a premiere date of March 26 for “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight’s hotly anticipated six-part adaptation of the classic Dickens novel “Great Expectations” starring Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella and Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, with the first pair of episodes showing back to back at launch. The series will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and over BBC One in the UK. Produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, the production is expected to be an Emmy dynamo in...
'Your Place or Mine' Filming Locations – Where Does The Netflix Rom-Com Take Place?
Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com written and directed by newcomer Aline Brosh McKenna, is set to hit the streaming service this week. With an all-star cast headlined by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the feel-good film is ready to get you in the mood for the holiday of love.
10 years ago today, Kevin Spacey acted in Netflix's first new original-Fans say House of Cards is one of the best series
Ten years ago today, on February 1, 2013, Netflix began streaming its first original series, House of Cards. In 2007 Netflix had already started directly streaming many of its titles for a flat monthly fee, transforming how Americans consume television and movies. [i]
