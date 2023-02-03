Read full article on original website
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
Watch: Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy 'Unstable'
"Unstable," a new comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is coming to Netflix.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz
EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro
The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has added Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro to its cast, Variety has learned. The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Keith will star as David, Frasier’s nephew. The character is the son of Niles and Daphne from the original...
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?
After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Law And Order: SVU’s Ice-T Had A Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T had a hilarious reaction after finding out he'll be getting a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy Superbad
Seth Rogen says Superbad is still his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle's "favorite movie" Superbad is still teen-comedy royalty in Seth Rogen's heart. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE surrounding an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis-home-goods brand Houseplant, Rogen says the 2007 comedy is the "favorite movie" of his The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends. "What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," raves the Golden Globe nominee, 40, before joking, "So it never changed for...
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Details Revealed as Production Commences
The latest classic TV show to return is Frasier. That much we've known for some time now. Paramount+ revealed that production is officially underway this week, and we got some new details. "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns...
Clayton News Daily
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Josh Wilder is Playing for the Donor Who Saved His Life
Josh Wilder was not supposed to make it to the island, let alone past five years of age. But a life-saving transplant 25 years ago put the 34-year-old on a path that led him to become a surgical podiatrist. And, true to his job, he has a clinical way of approaching the game, wanting to be a challenge asset and provider in the premerge before using his skills of adaptability from years in the operating room to make a sprint for the end.
Clayton News Daily
Charles Kimbrough, Applauded 'Murphy Brown' Actor, Dead at 86
Charles Kimbrough, the renowned actor who gained great acclaim for portraying anchorman Jim Dial in Murphy Brown throughout the '80s and '90s, has died. He was 86. As reported by Deadline, Kimbrough passed away on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. The actor's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed the news. His cause of death was not shared.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
A new rom-com and intimate documentary are also trending on the streaming service.
