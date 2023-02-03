The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has added Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro to its cast, Variety has learned. The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Keith will star as David, Frasier’s nephew. The character is the son of Niles and Daphne from the original...

12 DAYS AGO