Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/6/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
A Fond du Lac man was arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense just before midnight Saturday night after driving the wrong way on Fond du Lac County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw the man driving north in the southbound lanes of County Highway D near Brown Road and pulled the 43-year-old Fond du Lac man over. There was a bottle of whiskey in the front passenger’s seat and the man allegedly showed signs of impairment. He refused to take field sobriety testing and was arrested. During the investigation he was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement. He is being charged with his 8th OWI offense, threats to law enforcement, battery to a health care provider, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Structure fire in Seymour cleared all lanes on WIS 55 reopened
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared. All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. Local...
wpr.org
'It's heartless': Green Bay-area assisted living facility to evict Medicaid recipients
Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
76th anniversary of Woolen Mills fire
Feb. 4, 2023 – West Bend, WI – This Saturday is the 76th anniversary of the Woolen Mills fire in West Bend. In 1947 the headline on the front of the paper read: ‘Fire Early Tuesday Completely Destroys Plant of West Bend Woolen Mills; 85 Out of Job.’
wearegreenbay.com
Plane departing from Appleton International makes emergency landing in snow-covered field, FAA investigating
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge. According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
radioplusinfo.com
2-6-23 large scrap pile fire at fdl’s sadoff iron and metal
Nobody was injured in a large scrap pile fire at Sadoff Iron and Metal in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 6:30am Sunday firefighters were called to the scene on West Arndt Street and found a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to their large shredding operation. The departments aerial truck was used to extinguish the fire while a Sadoff’s equipment operator breaked up the scrap pile. The materials were waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling operation.
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
dailydodge.com
BDPD Says ‘Squad Down’ Fundraiser Is Back
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department’s “Squad Down” fundraiser is back again this year. Officials with the department say they were not sure if they were going to be able to have the fundraiser this year due to the warm temps but the ice has thickened and the car will be going out soon.
WNCY
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
Deployment ceremony held in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an emotional day in Neenah for two dozen Army reserve soldiers that will soon be deployed to the Middle East. “I knew going into today that it would be a little difficult, I don’t want to call it a final goodbye because nothing is final ever, but it’s that […]
WNCY
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
hometownbroadcasting.com
2/5/23 FDL Public Library Art Exhibit The Story of Music
Discover the joy of music through art during February’s art exhibit at the Langdon Divers Community Gallery. More than 20 local and regional artists will be on display throughout the month with artwork created using the theme of “music.”. Some are works pertaining to musical artists, while other...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
WBAY Green Bay
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County. The victim’s name was not immediately released. On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.
wtaq.com
Part of Highway 55 near Seymour Shut Down as Crews Called to Fire
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire call shut down a stretch of Highway 55 near Seymour on Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Highway 55 was closed at Gardner Road while crews worked at the scene. The original notification was sent just after 11:20 a.m., and the State Patrol issued a notification just after 1:10 p.m. saying it was cleared.
Comments / 0