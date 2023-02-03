A Fond du Lac man was arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense just before midnight Saturday night after driving the wrong way on Fond du Lac County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw the man driving north in the southbound lanes of County Highway D near Brown Road and pulled the 43-year-old Fond du Lac man over. There was a bottle of whiskey in the front passenger’s seat and the man allegedly showed signs of impairment. He refused to take field sobriety testing and was arrested. During the investigation he was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement. He is being charged with his 8th OWI offense, threats to law enforcement, battery to a health care provider, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO