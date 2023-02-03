Read full article on original website
cityofunion.com
Union Grassroots Festival & Car Show
Union Grassroots Festival will be Saturday, August 12, 2023. Vendors, or to enter the car show, please email grassroots@eoni.com. More info to come!
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Caboose In Oregon
If you or someone you love loves trains, then we have a fantastic adventure right here for you! First, this road trip will give you the opportunity to take a scenic train ride in Oregon near Baker City. After you’re done riding the train, you’ll take a beautiful drive north and will enjoy views of the incredible, snow-capped Wallowa Mountains to Joseph, where you’ll spend the night in a renovated historic caboose. This trip is perfect for railroad enthusiasts and adventurers of all kinds. Read on to learn more.
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County backs DA PERS change
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is backing a legislative proposal that district attorneys and deputy district attorneys be included in the Police/Fire Public Employee Retirement System instead of being simply in PERS. The vote taken last week was unanimous. Commissioner John Shafer called the proposal...
ijpr.org
Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local
At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
