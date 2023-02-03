ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Carbonated water is as hydrating as still water

By ALI SWENSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZ9gk_0kcCyEvD00

CLAIM: Carbonated water doesn’t hydrate the body.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Carbonated water provides just as much hydration as still water and is acceptable to drink as a substitute, according to nutritionists.

THE FACTS: Indulging in carbonated water won’t dehydrate you, despite claims to the contrary shared online this week.

An Instagram user made the claims in a video this week, saying people who drink Perrier are “absolutely not getting any hydration” from it.

The post suggests that the acidity of carbonated water somehow affects its ability to hydrate people. In the video, the person pours a glass of yellow-colored seltzer water into a glass of blue-colored alkaline water, showing the mixture turning yellow. “It takes gallons and gallons of alkalized water to neutralize the acidic caused by carbonated water.” the caption reads.

But carbonated water is just as hydrating as regular water, according to nutritionists interviewed by the AP. And drinking acidic beverages doesn’t make the body too acidic, they said.

“For people who don’t like plain water, seltzer is a great choice despite rumors on social media,” said Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson Melissa Majumdar agreed, saying the volume of fluid consumed — whether through drinks or foods containing water, like fruit — is generally a more important metric than what kind of fluid. An exception is alcohol, which is a diuretic and interferes with hydration, she said.

Majumdar said the only way in which carbonated drinks could be less hydrating would be in cases where the bloated feeling of finishing a bubbly drink deters people from drinking enough volume.

“For most people, the flavor and the bubbles make it more enticing and therefore they drink more of it, and quicker,” she added.

It’s true that carbonated drinks can be more acidic than still water, which is associated with some health concerns when consumed in large amounts. For example, dentists have warned that drinking too many fizzy drinks can break down the protective enamel on your teeth.

The person in the widely shared video raised the issue of acid in carbonated water to claim drinking it can give someone acidosis.

But acidosis is an excess of acid in body fluid that occurs when someone is on a very low carb diet, has kidney failure, is dehydrated, or has diabetes or other serious medical conditions, Majumdar said. It is not caused by drinking seltzer water, she added.

“Your body is programmed to stay in a tight pH, or acid, balance and drinking carbonated water will not impact this,” she said. “Carbonated water has a similar acid level to orange juice.”

Majumdar said she didn’t know what was being mixed in the cups in the video, or what it was trying to show, but confirmed that “your body will not have a problem remaining in balance after drinking carbonated water.“

Nutritionist and dietitian Leslie Bonci agreed, saying, “Our body is able to maintain a pH of 7.35-7.45 regardless of foods and beverages consumed.

Young said she would not recommend carbonated water for people with irritable bowel syndrome or other gastrointestinal issues, because it can cause bloating. But for the average person, the benefits of hydration through seltzer water outweigh any potential downsides, especially if you wouldn’t otherwise drink enough fluids, the experts said.

“If a carbonated water helps somebody drink more volume, then I think it’s a great solution,” Majumdar said.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Popculture

New Aldi Recall: What to Know

Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy