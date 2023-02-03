Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen's Fanzine Backstreets Ceasing Operations Due to Singer's Tour Ticket Prices
Many fans were excited when Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be going on tour this 2023, however, when the ticket prices were revealed to the public, it caused a major uproar from supporters as they deem it too expensive. More recently, the singer's fan magazine, Backstreets, made a big move amid the high prices.
musictimes.com
Christine McVie's Favorite Fleetwood Mac Song Served As 'Cry for Help' For Peter Green
Christine McVie had one favorite track in Fleetwood Mac's songs, and it contained a message that seemingly served as a cry for help for Peter Green. McVie's death in December shocked fans as it happened suddenly. The late musician's family confirmed the heartbreaking event at that time, saying that she died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness.
musictimes.com
Garth Brooks Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Country Singer Performs at a Hospice Benefit to Help the Needy
Happy birthday, Garth Brooks! As the musician turns 61 today, we take a look at his accomplishments that have made him a legendary country singer that he is. Troyal Garth Brooks was born on February 7, 1962 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brooks was born to parents Troyal Brooks, Jr. and Colleen Carroll. The now country singer attended Oklahoma State University under a javelin throwing scholarship. Brooks has been well-known to have successfully mixed pop and rock components of music into country melodies. He has also known to have crossed over into the mainstream pop music scene. Brooks has been married to fellow singer, Trisha Yearwood, since 2005. He has three children from his previous marriage.
