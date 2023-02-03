ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

URBANDALE, IA
Urbandale Faces Ankeny Tuesday

The Urbandale Boys and Girls Basketball Teams will travel to Ankeny on Tuesday night to face the Hawks. This is the final week of regular season play for the Girls. Both teams close out the week on Friday at Dowling Catholic.
URBANDALE, IA
j-hawks.com

Large Groups State Speech Results

Urbandale High School participated in the Large Group State Speech Contest at Waukee High School on February 4, 2023. Solo Mime- Breaking The Strings- Arianna Lear - Straight 1s- Overall Division 1 rating. Short Film - The Evil Plan - Stella Hogan, Brody Boeckholt- Straight 1st - Overall Division 1...
WAUKEE, IA

