Saratoga Springs, UT

Dancing queens: Spanish Fork drill team finishes second at the 2023 5A state finals

The Spanish Fork drill team had a tremendous day of competition in the 5A state finals on Saturday, coming in first place in both the military and dance divisions. It wasn’t quite enough for the Las Chalitas to win the title, however, as Viewmont won the show category in a tiebreaker over Maple Mountain, pushing the Vykelles one point in front of Spanish Fork to earn the title of state champs.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief

Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Matthew Lynn Germaine

Matthew Lynn Germaine passed away from end-stage liver disease with his mother by his side on February 1, 2023. He was born in Provo, Utah on March 27, 1989 to David Lynn and Sherri Wood Germaine. He was the third of five children. Matt was a happy and energetic child....
PROVO, UT
SHARON WARD CHRISTENSEN

Sharon Luella Ward Christensen of Provo was reunited with her husband January 29, 2023. She was born in Tetonia, ID on June 20, 1936, the eldest child of Clifford Wilmer Ward and Olive Almeda Campbell Ward. Sharon spent her childhood years in Richfield, ID where her family owned and operated a cheese factory.
PROVO, UT
John McKay Bryan

John McKay Bryan, 63, of Salem, UT passed away on January 29, 2023. Funeral services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkermemorials.com.
SALEM, UT
A rumor no longer – Target coming to Provo Towne Centre

The official word is out: A Target is coming to the Provo Towne Centre. For Brixton Capital, owner of the Towne Centre that means another milestone in the mall’s renovation. The national retailer will occupy 135,000 square feet of the former Dillard’s building at the Towne Centre. Brixton...
PROVO, UT
Yeshiva University president speaks at BYU on religious education

On Tuesday, president of Yeshiva University Ari Berman spoke to a gathering of Brigham Young University students on faith in the modern day — particularly around religious universities. In addition to serving as president of the private Orthodox Jewish university, Berman has worked as rabbi for the The Jewish...
PROVO, UT
Provo Municipal Council takes another look at ranked choice voting

The Provo Municipal Council took time Tuesday to discuss ranked choice voting as part of the program’s statewide 6-year trial period. This is not the first time Provo has looked at the option, having considered a switch in 2018. Michael Sanders, Provo’s political analyst presented information to the council on the alternative voting option.
PROVO, UT
Provo school district asks public for input on new superintendent

Next week, the Provo City School District will hold four meetings in schools across the district to gain public input on their search for a new superintendent. Three board members will be attending each meeting to meet with residents and receive input to bring back to the full board.“The school board would like to hear from the public about what they think is going well in the district and what they think would be valuable to look at differently, especially as it relates to hiring a new superintendent. These meetings will allow the public to learn more about the process the board is following to fill the position and to complete a survey to provide this information,” said Caleb Price, PCSD director of communications.
PROVO, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods hosts 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival

Friday night, families, couples and friends came out to participate in the 10th annual Fire and Ice Festival, hosted by The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo. Giant cutouts, live entertainment, photo backdrops and ice sculptures all followed the event’s theme of love, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
PROVO, UT
Vineyard mayor introduces new Impact Vineyard Awards

The idea of building traditions within the community moved Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer to start the first ever Impact Vineyard awards. The awards honor residents, businesses and community partners in Vineyard for their contributions in building the city into what it is today. “We held our first awards program to...
VINEYARD, UT
U-Talk: Do you think there’s room for improvement with law enforcement?

“Yes. I think they need to get paid more, and I think that they could go on better psychiatric testing before they get hired, you know, so they know what they’re in for when they get there because there’s pretty traumatic things that happen, and they see things that will change their life. … I think it’s going to help the community by having better law enforcement. The higher the pay, the more psychiatric testing, it’s going to have a better quality in law enforcement I think.” — Chad Parcell, Orem.
OREM, UT
