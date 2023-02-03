Reversal of hyperactive higher-order thalamus attenuates defensiveness in a mouse model of PTSD

Astrocytes are star-shaped cells in the brain that play an important role in maintaining the blood-brain barrier, supplying nerve cells with nutrients, and removing metabolic products. At more than 50 percent, they make up the majority of glial cells, the supporting cells in the brain, which until recently were viewed as little more than a kind of “glue” holding nerve cells together. But this view has changed dramatically in recent years, especially for astrocytes.

