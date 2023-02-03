Identification of procathepsin L (pCTS-L)–neutralizing monoclonal antibodies to treat potentially lethal sepsis

Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Cancer vaccines are already a reality—but your doctor might not tell you about them unless you ask
Personalized cancer vaccines are common within clinical trials. But developing them is a lengthy process. Cancer vaccines—it’s a concept seemingly torn from the plot of a futuristic sci-fi movie, or from the pages of some decades-old utopian novel far ahead of its time. But such wonders of science...
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis
At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
Symptoms of Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can produce uncomfortable symptoms including chest pain, a worsening cough, and trouble breathing.
pharmacytimes.com
Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection
Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
aiexpress.io
Scientists identified a potential target for high blood pressure control
Hypertension is a modifiable threat issue for coronary heart illness. Practically half of these with hypertension or different illnesses that have an effect on blood strain can’t decrease their blood strain to the specified stage of 120/80 mmHg. Genetic research-driven advances in our understanding of illness processes could end in simpler medical interventions.
MedicalXpress
How cancer cells die: Scientists explore new pathways of pyroptosis, killer kin of apoptosis
For anyone who has taken Biology 101, the concept of apoptosis—programmed cell death—is taught early in the course. You can't understand the life cycle of a cell without learning how they die. What's usually not taught in Bio 101 is another way that cells die, a process called...
MedicalXpress
Cancer researchers find that tumors' metabolism is slower than suspected
Scientists have never known precisely how much energy a cancerous tumor expends growing in the mammalian body. They hypothesized that it consumes a great deal of energy, churning through nutrients and putting healthy tissue—the heart, the liver, the pancreas—at a disadvantage as the metabolic system spreads the nutritive wealth.
MRI Might Boost Cancer Detection for Women With Dense Breasts
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of women have dense breast tissue, which can be a double whammy on their odds for breast cancer. Not only are dense breasts a risk factor for cancer, but this glandular and fibrous connective tissue make it harder to detect cancers on a mammogram, the usual method for breast cancer screening.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
2minutemedicine.com
Low-dose pirfenidone may be noninferior to standard dosing in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
1. For patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), there was no difference in pulmonary function and efficacy between patients on low-dose pirfenidone compared to standard dose. 2. Patients on low-dose pirfenidone were more likely to be older than those on standard dose, and were also more likely to report experiencing...
BBC
Warning of Scots cancer cases to rise by a quarter
The number of people in Scotland diagnosed with cancer will rise by a quarter by 2040, according to new data from Cancer Research UK. Deaths are predicted to increase by 17% despite many cases being preventable. Cancer Research UK is calling on the Scottish government to take "bold action to...
technologynetworks.com
Blocking an Immune-Regulating Protein Enables Damaged Kidney Cells To Regenerate
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and scar-regulating protein called interleukin-11 (IL-11) enables damaged kidney cells to regenerate, restoring impaired kidney function due to disease and acute injuries.
ajmc.com
ASH 2022: Bispecific Antibodies
Coverage from the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition, December 10-13, 2022, New Orleans, Louisiana. More Than 70% of Heavily Pretreated Patients Taking Talquetamab for Multiple Myeloma See Responses That “Deepen Over Time”. More than 70% of patients with multiple myeloma had responses, and about a...
MedicalXpress
Ideal cardiovascular health can help people live longer: Study
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the greatest contributors to global deaths. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), ideal cardiovascular health (ICH) is determined by a combination of seven behavioral and medical factors, such as (i) no smoking, (ii) body mass index [BMI] < 23 kg/m2, (iii) adequate physical activity, (iv) a balanced diet, (v) total cholesterol < 200 mg/dL, (vi) blood pressure < 120/80 mm Hg, and (vii) fasting glucose < 100 mg/dL.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Belimumab for Systemic Sclerosis Treatment
Belimumab was the first and only approved biologic for active systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis in more than 50 years, including for pediatric patients. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to belimumab (Benlysta; GSK) for the potential treatment of systemic sclerosis. Systemic sclerosis, which affects just 2.3 to...
cgtlive.com
Raj Mehra, PhD, and Krishna Subramanian, PhD, on Striving For Disease-Modifying Therapies in Parkinson Disease
Mehra and Subramanian discussed preclinical research with the investigational gene therapy SLS-004. “The biggest unmet need for Parkinson's, currently, is there are no disease modifying therapies [DMTs] available; almost all the approved drugs are mostly symptom relief. And now that we have started to understand, at the genomic levels, different mutations that lead to Parkinsonism, we should be focused on the DMTs.”
Elahere Antibody-Drug-Conjugate Leads to Remission of Ovarian Cancer
In an internationally conducted clinical trial lead by Dana-Farber involving patients with recurrent ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum therapy, a novel conjugate therapy called mirvetuximab soravtansine [Elahere] resulted in substantially better responses than standard treatments. Mirvetuximab soravtansine was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Phys.org
New study on key protein found in kidney and brain opens avenues to treating diseases
The devil so often is in the details. For proteins that orchestrate the molecular business of life, there are devils and angels in their details, down to the proteins' constituent atoms. It's at that level of structural minutiae where the balance of health and disease, even life and death, can pivot.
