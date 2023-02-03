ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda

The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC 2

Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge

The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water

As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funds released for those in need following Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL

