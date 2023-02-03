Read full article on original website
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Man resentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man who carried out the 1995 “contract killing” of Marcus Mueller in Lee County was resentenced to life in prison Monday. According to officials, 45-year-old David Snipes was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder. Snipes, then 17 years old, killed Mueller after...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
capecoralbreeze.com
Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda
The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
NBC 2
Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
NBC 2
Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
NBC 2
Widowed sisters in North Fort Myers receive eviction notice for FEMA trailer despite never moving in
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed North Fort Myers sisters got an eviction notice from Uncle Sam. The government has ordered their FEMA trailer to be taken away, although they never even moved in. FEMA brought them the trailer a month ago and set it up on their...
Casey DeSantis Announces $2.1 Million from Private Sector to Help Hurricane Ian Recovery
At the end of last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis met with individuals impacted by Hurricane Ian and awarded funding through the Florida Disaster Fund to non-profits and faith-based organizations that have supported Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. While in Fort Myers, the First Lady announced the donations of hundreds...
DeSoto County Fair closes due to threats at local high school
UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced the DeSoto County Fair will be closed Monday due to threats at DeSoto County High School. According to the DeSoto County Fair Association, the closure comes out of abundance of caution, and officials are working with local law enforcement. ORIGINAL STORY: DESOTO...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water
As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
Duo arrested after forging over $170,000 worth of checks
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested in Lee County after it was discovered that they forged over $170,000 in fraudulent checks. Eric Speed Jr., 28, who makes counterfeit checks, discovered that his acquaintance, 24-year-old Ariel Battles, was a teller at Suncoast Credit Union in Fort Myers. Speed...
LCSO: Lehigh Acres man and bank teller arrested for cashing fraudulent checks
Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested two people in connection to forged checks being used in Lee County banks.
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
The DeSoto County Sheriff responds to a threat to the high school
Today the DeSoto High School received a social media post with a possible threat to the school. The Sheriff's office was notified and is conducting an investigation.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
Wildfire spreads over at least 40 acres in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fire units are battling a wildfire that has spread across more than 40 acres in Collier County Monday afternoon. According to Greater Naples Fire, the large fire sparked near Lee Williams Rd. and Goshen St. The cause is unknown at this time. Count on...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
