Jazz on the Harbor set for March 30 in Punta Gorda
The sounds of smooth jazz will again be echoing across Charlotte County at the third annual Jazz on the Harbor, a music and culinary event that benefits the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, 20th Judicial Circuit. Jazz on the Harbor will be held March 30 at Isles Yacht Club in Punta...
Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast announces Tim Tebow as keynote speaker for May 4 event
The Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast will host its annual event on Thursday, May 4, featuring two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker. Held in observance of the National Day of Prayer, the 2023 Community Prayer Breakfast will take place...
Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water
As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
CCPD: 64 drivers ticketed in aggressive driving operation
The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded traffic saturation “Operation Safe Driving, Saves Lives” on Feb. 1, specifically targeting aggressive driving/ speed. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 64 citations (28 of those for violating a traffic control or signal device). Six drivers were cited for a seatbelt violation. Please remember to always wear your seatbelt.
Prep Report 2-6-23
North Fort Myers, Mariner and Cape Coral finished 2-3-4 in the Lee County wrestling tournament on Saturday at Riverdale. The host Raiders were the top team in the event. North’s strong finish was due to the team’s depth. Frank Cornelison (220 pounds) was the only weight class winner for the Red Knights, but eight other North wrestlers were top-four finishers.
