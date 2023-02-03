Read full article on original website
Cape Coral getting a new bridge is up to Lee County Commissioners
There are long overdue Cape Coral bridge repairs. Under a proposal, commissioners can choose to fix the bridge or completely replace it.
Lee County to discuss permanent repairs to Sanibel Causeway
The talks are long awaited as the causeway has needed to continuously undergo repairs since Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
NBC 2
Widowed sisters in North Fort Myers receive eviction notice for FEMA trailer despite never moving in
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed North Fort Myers sisters got an eviction notice from Uncle Sam. The government has ordered their FEMA trailer to be taken away, although they never even moved in. FEMA brought them the trailer a month ago and set it up on their...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water
As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
usf.edu
Nearly 600 properties in Punta Gorda have some level of seawall damage from Hurricane Ian
Nearly 600 properties along the Punta Gorda canal system have been identified as having some level of damage listed as near catastrophic failures of seawalls from Hurricane Ian. Information from the Punta Gorda city manager's office said staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in both the Burnt Store Isles and...
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Michigan man dies after crash on Pine Island Road
A Michigan man suffered fatal injuries Sunday evening when he drove his motorcycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the 200 block of N.E. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, according to a report from the Cape Coral Police Department. The CCPD said the accident occurred at approximately...
Volunteers on Fort Myers Beach painting street signs, cleaning up
Saturday morning, volunteers met on Fort Myers Beach to help clean up the island, and to help the hurricane recovery process in a unique way.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Lee County continues to assist residents post-Hurricane Ian
The permitting lobby for the Lee County department of community development has resumed regular weekday hours at the downtown Fort Myers office.
capecoralbreeze.com
CCPD: 64 drivers ticketed in aggressive driving operation
The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded traffic saturation “Operation Safe Driving, Saves Lives” on Feb. 1, specifically targeting aggressive driving/ speed. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 64 citations (28 of those for violating a traffic control or signal device). Six drivers were cited for a seatbelt violation. Please remember to always wear your seatbelt.
capecoralbreeze.com
City to Hernandez: Decision to not renew contract is not a termination
In a pair of hand-delivered letters, the city has notified its top administrator that Cape Coral City Council’s vote to not renew his contract is not a termination of employment subject to a charter-provided hearing and that the city anticipates his employment to continue until it expires in August.
