ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Natural Resources reminds residents and visitors to conserve water

As seasonally dry conditions continue in Lee County, residents and visitors are urged to conserve water where they can and to limit lawn irrigation in accordance with the Lee County year-round water conservation ordinance. The ordinance must be followed, regardless of the water source for homes or businesses. Conserving now,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Michigan man dies after crash on Pine Island Road

A Michigan man suffered fatal injuries Sunday evening when he drove his motorcycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle in the 200 block of N.E. Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, according to a report from the Cape Coral Police Department. The CCPD said the accident occurred at approximately...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

CCPD: 64 drivers ticketed in aggressive driving operation

The Cape Coral Police Department conducted a grant-funded traffic saturation “Operation Safe Driving, Saves Lives” on Feb. 1, specifically targeting aggressive driving/ speed. Funding was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and its Aggressive Driving grant. This operation was conducted citywide and resulted in 64 citations (28 of those for violating a traffic control or signal device). Six drivers were cited for a seatbelt violation. Please remember to always wear your seatbelt.
capecoralbreeze.com

City to Hernandez: Decision to not renew contract is not a termination

In a pair of hand-delivered letters, the city has notified its top administrator that Cape Coral City Council’s vote to not renew his contract is not a termination of employment subject to a charter-provided hearing and that the city anticipates his employment to continue until it expires in August.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy