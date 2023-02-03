Read full article on original website
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
WFAA
Inside Texas Politics: How an exciting Dallas construction project is suddenly $20M short in funding
Plus: Is this the year Texas lawmakers eliminate the STAAR test from public schools? What about Democrats in Congress who are pushing to pass the George Floyd Act?
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Frisco residents and Universal meet Saturday to discuss proposed project
FRISCO, Texas — With every passing week we're learning more and more about the proposed Universal theme park project in Frisco. On Saturday, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce helped organize a meet and greet where residents can better understand their new possible Universal neighbors. "It's really about educating the...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Veterans job fair planned in Arlington this week
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two organizations are teaming up again to help veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area find jobs that match their skillsets. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host another Veterans Job Fair at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As...
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Woman who displayed handgun in Arlington hospital ER later fatally shot by officer
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who displayed a gun Saturday morning in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital was fatally shot by Denton County deputies hours later after she pointed the gun at them, police said. The Denton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found an...
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
fox4news.com
23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested
There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
Solo pilot OK after plane flips at Denton Enterprise Airport, officials say
DENTON, Texas — A pilot has been reported safe after their plane flipped over at Denton Enterprise Airport on Sunday afternoon. In a statement to WFAA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine Cessna 152 flipped over after landing at the airport. That was at around 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 5.
texasmetronews.com
Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond
A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
fox4news.com
Trial for father of Garland 14-year-old triple murder suspect set to start this week
GARLAND, Texas - The father of a Garland teenager who is on the run after police said he fatally shot three teens and injured a fourth inside a convenience store in December 2021 is expected to stand trial in Dallas County this week. Investigators believe Richard Acosta drove his 14-year-old...
Texas Students Found Out School Was Canceled In The Most Hilarious Way
A good chuck of students had another day off school due to the snowy weather!
National Geographic speaker series at Perot Museum in Dallas begins this week
DALLAS — National Geographic will be hosting a three-part speaker series at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas this year, and the first event is happening this week. One-handed climber Maureen Beck, who was also the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, will kick off...
