Please help us to bring a smile to some local elderly residents this Valentine's Day by bringing in a Valentine card (handmade or store-bought) to deposit in our Valentine box and receive a special treat from The Sea Gypsy, in return! Parents, we would greatly appreciate you helping your children with this worthwhile community project. This is a wonderful opportunity to show your child that little acts of kindness can be so rewarding. The cards that we collect will be given to a local assisted living facility in the hopes of brightening someone's day and helping them to feel less isolated and more connected with our community.

2 DAYS AGO