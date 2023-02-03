President's Day Camp: Minecraft & Roblox Combo Holiday Camp. Ninjas will use code to control a robot in Minecraft Education Edition®. Through simple programming, they'll apply complex computer science concepts to automate the boring parts of Minecraft® such as farming, digging, and more. Ninjas will use concepts like loops and functions to code crazy things like spawning hundreds of chickens from the sky! They will have a blast sharing their work and playing in a world together with their fellow campers. In this hands-on Roblox camp, fully guided experience, Ninjas will learn the basics of game building and creative development in Roblox, an exciting, online gaming platform. Ninjas will spend their time building and exploring new worlds in Roblox before sharing their creations locally and globally.
