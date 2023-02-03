Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
Cavs Stay Hot, Win Third in a Row
WRAP-UP Over the weekend, the Wizards blew huge leads in back-to-back games in historic fashion. On Monday night, the surging Cavaliers made sure they never had to worry about it. The Wine and Gold are again looking like a dangerous squad – including their recent run on the road –...
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 16 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the third straight week the Bucks have had the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Jrue Holiday winning for Week 14.
NBA
White Continues Hot Stretch with Complete Effort in Detroit
Derrick White has done an excellent job all season of filling whatever role is needed of him in any given game. Over the past seven contests, Boston has leaned on him to help fill the void of an injured Marcus Smart, and White has stepped up with consistent and efficient scoring, timely playmaking, and tenacious defense.
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Pistons 99
Something clicked for the Boston Celtics early in the third quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Pistons. A minute and a half later, the C’s had left Detroit in the dust. Boston required only 96 seconds to rattle off an 11-0 run that gave it control of...
NBA
Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets
Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023
It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (2/6)
Here we go! The first domino fell on Sunday, and we should have a crazy trade deadline if that Kyrie Irving deal is any indication of what to expect. That trade already affects this Monday slate, with both of those teams in action. That’ll surely lead to some immense value, so let’s start by looking at the schedule and odds and then dive into the player picks!
NBA
Larry Nance Jr., Willy Hernangomez on weekend win vs. Lakers, Kings | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revel in the joy of triumph after snapping a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie King Center. Jim also catches up for a brief interview with...
NBA
Wizards Schedule Update
Postponed Game at Detroit to be Moved to March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Washington, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Wizards’ postponed game against the Detroit Pistons will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7, with tipoff remaining at 7:00 p.m. ET. To allow for the...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Feb. 6
The NBA tips off trade deadline week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The Nets and Mavericks made a blockbuster trade Sunday that landed Kyrie Irving in Dallas, and both teams will be in action Monday. Irving won’t be ready to debut when the Mavericks play the Jazz. The Nets will take the floor against the Clippers. Let’s dig into all the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to bounce back in Brooklyn on second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards (24-27) are coming off a tough Friday night loss in D.C. at the hands of the Trail Blazers. Now, in a less-than-24-hour turnaround, they head to Brooklyn to take on a talented Nets squad (31-20). Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) WHEN: 6:00...
