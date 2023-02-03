ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Cavs Stay Hot, Win Third in a Row

WRAP-UP Over the weekend, the Wizards blew huge leads in back-to-back games in historic fashion. On Monday night, the surging Cavaliers made sure they never had to worry about it. The Wine and Gold are again looking like a dangerous squad – including their recent run on the road –...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 16 (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), the NBA announced today. This is the second consecutive week Antetokounmpo has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the third straight week the Bucks have had the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Jrue Holiday winning for Week 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

White Continues Hot Stretch with Complete Effort in Detroit

Derrick White has done an excellent job all season of filling whatever role is needed of him in any given game. Over the past seven contests, Boston has leaned on him to help fill the void of an injured Marcus Smart, and White has stepped up with consistent and efficient scoring, timely playmaking, and tenacious defense.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring

CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Pistons 99

Something clicked for the Boston Celtics early in the third quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Pistons. A minute and a half later, the C’s had left Detroit in the dust. Boston required only 96 seconds to rattle off an 11-0 run that gave it control of...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Magic’s Defense Comes Up Big Down the Stretch in Win Over Hornets

Paolo Banchero posted his eighth double-double of the year with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists, Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his 13thdouble-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz scored 16, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday afternoon to end their road trip 3-1.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 4, 2023

It should be a fun, intense atmosphere in the Smoothie King on Saturday, for a unique 5 p.m. Central tip-off against the Los Angeles Lakers (25-28). The Western Conference matchup was moved up a couple hours from its initial start time in order to move it to ESPN2 nationally. New Orleans (26-27) needs a win to stay ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 4:30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
DENVER, CO
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (2/6)

Here we go! The first domino fell on Sunday, and we should have a crazy trade deadline if that Kyrie Irving deal is any indication of what to expect. That trade already affects this Monday slate, with both of those teams in action. That’ll surely lead to some immense value, so let’s start by looking at the schedule and odds and then dive into the player picks!
UTAH STATE
NBA

Wizards Schedule Update

Postponed Game at Detroit to be Moved to March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Washington, D.C. – The NBA announced today that the Wizards’ postponed game against the Detroit Pistons will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7, with tipoff remaining at 7:00 p.m. ET. To allow for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Feb. 6

The NBA tips off trade deadline week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The Nets and Mavericks made a blockbuster trade Sunday that landed Kyrie Irving in Dallas, and both teams will be in action Monday. Irving won’t be ready to debut when the Mavericks play the Jazz. The Nets will take the floor against the Clippers. Let’s dig into all the matchups and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy