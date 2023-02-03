ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, MN

National School Counselor Week

Ulen, MN — This week is National School Counselor Week, a week dedicated to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems. National School Counseling Week, sponsored by ASCA, highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. Kim Skjold, K-12 Counselor at the Ulen-Hitterdal School District, says school counselors do a wide range of services for students, from helping with their academic career to social-emotional development.
American Crystal Promotes Benefits to Local Hillsboro Students

Hillsboro, ND — Some students at the Hillsboro High School had an opportunity last week to learn about some exciting career opportunities close to home. Representatives from American Crystal Sugar Company, which has a sugar processing plant just north of Hillsboro, spoke to the Juniors and Seniors last Tuesday. Hillsboro High School Principal Terry Baesler says the company offers some very intriguing benefits for students right out of high school.
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"

(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
St. Michael’s School Hoping to Raise $15K Through Giving Hearts Day

Mahnomen, MN — This Thursday, February 9th, is Giving Hearts Day and it’s a great opportunity to donate to one of the many local charities and non-profits that make an impact in your community. Since being founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day has become one of the most successful and longest running days of giving in the country, providing more than $138 million to charities in North Dakota and Minnesota. Tina Penner, Development Director for the St. Michael’s School, says this mostly online fundraiser has made a big impact on them on other local organizations over the years.
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
Fargo shop owner fighting back against city’s shutdown demand

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A legal non-profit helps a Fargo business owner try to stay open after the city says it’s violating zoning laws. “John’s just trying to run his business and his customers love him. He has five star reviews. He’s 69-years-old and he’s been doing this for 42 years. The city should just let him run his business,” Institute For Justice Senior Attorney Erica Smith Ewing said.
Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants

(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
13th Annual Poles ‘N Holes Ice Fishing Derby this Weekend in Detroit Lakes

13th Annual Poles ‘N Holes Ice Fishing Derby this Weekend in Detroit Lakes. Detroit Lakes, MN — The Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary Club will host their 13th annual Poles ‘N Holes Ice Fishing Derby on Little Detroit Lake this Saturday, February 11th. Poles ‘N Holes helps kickoff the Detroit Lakes Polarfest activities. Fishing will get underway at Noon for the all-outdoor derby, but Detroit Lakes Rotary Member Craig Bahr says anglers should get there early for a good spot on the ice.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Drekker Brewing Company celebrates fifth annual Fargo Hotdish Festival

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Thirteen of the best restaurants in Fargo were invited to the Drekker Brewing Company to celebrate a midwestern classic: hotdish. “A lot of restaurants from downtown, West Fargo. Some people who have been here numerous times, Luna, Blackbird Pizza, some new people, Unicorn Park, which will be a new restaurant going into Brewhalla, which we are very excited about, they are here. Marge’s Diner, a new restaurant. We just try to find restaurants that a crowd pleaser for the Fargo area and bring them in.” says Carly Montplaisir, Event Director, Drekker Brewing Co.
Hopen’s 6.82-pound walleye wins Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby

PARK RAPIDS, MN (KDLM) – 293 fishermen were entered in the 24th Annual American Legion Fishing Derby on Fish Hook Lake in Park Rapids on Saturday. Ken Hopen of Walker was the big winner, catching a 6.82-pound walleye. Harley Gummert of Motley caught the biggest bluegill at .45 pounds. DJ Lien of Barrett won the Perch division with a .56-pound perch. Jeremy Anderson of Nevis caught the largest rock bass at 1.08 pounds.
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire

A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A 50-year-old Menahga man suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile crash in Wadena County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon when emergency crews found the man lying next to his snowmobile. The man was wearing a...
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
