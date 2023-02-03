Read full article on original website
Hillsboro, ND — Some students at the Hillsboro High School had an opportunity last week to learn about some exciting career opportunities close to home. Representatives from American Crystal Sugar Company, which has a sugar processing plant just north of Hillsboro, spoke to the Juniors and Seniors last Tuesday. Hillsboro High School Principal Terry Baesler says the company offers some very intriguing benefits for students right out of high school.
Mahnomen, MN — This Thursday, February 9th, is Giving Hearts Day and it’s a great opportunity to donate to one of the many local charities and non-profits that make an impact in your community. Since being founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day has become one of the most successful and longest running days of giving in the country, providing more than $138 million to charities in North Dakota and Minnesota. Tina Penner, Development Director for the St. Michael’s School, says this mostly online fundraiser has made a big impact on them on other local organizations over the years.
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Ulen, MN — This week is National School Counselor Week, a week dedicated to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems. National School Counseling Week, sponsored by ASCA, highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. Kim Skjold, K-12 Counselor at the Ulen-Hitterdal School District, says school counselors do a wide range of services for students, from helping with their academic career to social-emotional development.
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
