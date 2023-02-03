Mahnomen, MN — This Thursday, February 9th, is Giving Hearts Day and it’s a great opportunity to donate to one of the many local charities and non-profits that make an impact in your community. Since being founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day has become one of the most successful and longest running days of giving in the country, providing more than $138 million to charities in North Dakota and Minnesota. Tina Penner, Development Director for the St. Michael’s School, says this mostly online fundraiser has made a big impact on them on other local organizations over the years.

