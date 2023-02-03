MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County. The society rescued 56 animals - including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats– from a space in Morrison County that was described as an "overcrowded, unsanitary environment." The animals ranged in age from a few months to more than 12 years old, said AHS in a Facebook post.

