February 4th 2023 – HOME BROOK TWP – SNOWMOBILE CRASH RESULTS IN SERIOUS INJURIES. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported that on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at 11:39 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting of a snowmobile crash with injuries on the “Snoflea” Snowmobile Trail, in Home Brook Township, rural Nisswa MN.
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area fisheries management plans. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment through Friday, March 17, on fisheries management plans for several lakes in the Grand Rapids area. Fisheries management plans will be reviewed for the following lakes in Itasca...
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Animal Humane Society (AHS) is caring for dozens of animals that were rescued from unsafe living conditions in Morrison County. The society rescued 56 animals - including 20 dogs, 32 cats, two geckos, and two rats– from a space in Morrison County that was described as an "overcrowded, unsanitary environment." The animals ranged in age from a few months to more than 12 years old, said AHS in a Facebook post.
Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named Essentia Health’s East Market president following the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Jon Pryor. Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota, stretching from Brainerd, Minnesota, to Ashland, Wisconsin. Dr. Heegaard currently serves as president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to northwestern Minnesota. He will begin transitioning to his new position in the coming weeks and officially assume the role on April 1.
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
Located in an unassuming, low-slung building on a U.S. Hwy. 53 frontage road, the Wilbert Cafe is a must-try family restaurant in Minnesota. But it’s kind of out in the country – keep your eyes peeled so you don’t miss the turn. If you don’t live in...
Love is the Theme at Ripple Center and the February Concerts. Ripple Center in Aitkin has a fresh slate of entertainment for February. The theme of the month is “Love”. Each performer will have love songs included it their lineups. On February 17th, Andy Peterson Jazz, a jazz quartet, will perform. A special treat will be part of the evening. Owner Christine Bright:
