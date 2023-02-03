Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Alexander J. Sanchez
Alexander J. Sanchez, age 76, passed away on January 29, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Alex was born April 21, 1946, in La Junta, Co, to Mary (Madrigal) and Frank L. Sanchez. He attended Hoehne schools and was a graduate of the class of 1966. Alex married his...
Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Trinidad, Colorado, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 6:00 P.M.
The Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Trinidad,. Colorado, will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 135 N. Animas Street, Trinidad, Colorado, 81082 and through Zoom Meeting. Join Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83945157005?pwd=Vmp0eUhKcWxoY0VNNmM3anVmYzdRUT09. Meeting ID: 839 4515...
