Alexander J. Sanchez, age 76, passed away on January 29, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Alex was born April 21, 1946, in La Junta, Co, to Mary (Madrigal) and Frank L. Sanchez. He attended Hoehne schools and was a graduate of the class of 1966. Alex married his...

