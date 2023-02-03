Looking for a meal with desserts that are just as tasty as the appetizers and entrees? Look no further: Renaissance Cafe in the little town of Assaria is one of the most beloved small town restaurants in Kansas. The main dishes are incredible, but next time you dine there, make sure you save some space in your stomach. The dessert selection is amazing and just as high of quality as the rest of the menu. It’s a spot that will have you wanting to skip the meal to just enjoy a slice of cheesecake (though we’re certainly not advocating for that).

ASSARIA, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO