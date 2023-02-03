Read full article on original website
Seyfert named for 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl
KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors chosen East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl include Beloit’s one their own, Trojan senior, Grady Seyfert.“I feel incredibly blessed and honored that I was chosen to play for something bigger than myself and bigger than football,” said Seyfert.All ...
Donald E. Cain
Donald E. Cain, 96, of Salina, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center. He was born on a farm on October 28, 1926, in Longford, KS, the son of Ben and Edna (Snowden) Cain. He was married to Betty Lou Repstine on March 26, 1948 at...
Long-time Hutch teacher/broadcaster diagnosed with ALS; raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Sally J. (Cryderman) Thorp
Sally J. Thorp, 83, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Salina to Raymond and Lillian (Lohman) Cryderman. Sally was a registered nurse working at Asbury Hospital and then Salina Regional Health Center for 40 years. On December 31, 1961 she was united in marriage to James Thorp.
Henry “Hank” Ashton
Henry “Hank” Ashton was born on June 10, 1948, in Salina, Kansas, where he lived all his life before passing away February 4, 2023. Hank is survived by his son, Shane Ashton (Stephanie) of Albuquerque, NM, and his daughter, Kim Ashton ( Reace Williams) of Bradenton, Florida. He is also survived by his 16-year-old four-legged, furry kid, Edi, who brought Hank much joy after his wife of 38 years, Linda Ashton, passed. In fact, we are all pretty sure Linda adopted Edi so that Hank would have a little companion after her death. Hank is also survived by his sisters Patricia Painter and Phyllis Harper.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Augustine, Tammra Jo; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Coffman,...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/3 - 2/5)
BOOKED: Michael Brown on Barton County District Court warrant, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Dontae Adams on Reno County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Juan Prieto on Great Bend Municipal Court case for No Driver's License, Illegal Tags, and Window Tint, bond set at...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Domestic Dispute Leads to Arrest
A battered woman calls 911 behind the locked door of her bathroom. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 500 block of Saturn Street around 7pm on Saturday to investigate a domestic dispute in progress. Police say 27-year-old Aaron Ordonez tried to push...
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
Shots Fired at Hunters, Arrest Made
A Saline County man is facing numerous charges after firing a 9mm pistol at three hunters. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 59-year-old John Coffman was taken into custody on Saturday evening after he allegedly fired a handgun toward three goose hunters he believed shot at him.
February Most Wanted Online
The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated...
The Incredible Restaurant In Kansas Known As Much For Its Desserts As Its Main Dishes
Looking for a meal with desserts that are just as tasty as the appetizers and entrees? Look no further: Renaissance Cafe in the little town of Assaria is one of the most beloved small town restaurants in Kansas. The main dishes are incredible, but next time you dine there, make sure you save some space in your stomach. The dessert selection is amazing and just as high of quality as the rest of the menu. It’s a spot that will have you wanting to skip the meal to just enjoy a slice of cheesecake (though we’re certainly not advocating for that).
Extortion Alert
Authorities are reminding social media users to be on guard against scammers after a couple of KWU students were approached online for sexually explicit pictures. Police say the students were friended and then asked to send the photos. A short time later the scammer told them both that the pictures would be distributed for all to see if they did not send them money.
Exam Room on Wheels
Salina Family Healthcare Center is launching its new mobile medical unit. According to the organization, the new vehicle will allow their Outreach team to travel to, well anywhere, and offer medical services – all without patients coming into the office or even leaving rural communities. “The Outreach department at...
